EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.01.2018, 08:00
In 2017, ECHR enforced EUR 165,394 in compensations from Latvia
In 2016, the total claims enforced from Latvia reached EUR 37,246, but in 2017 one of the cases was concerning property rights and compensations in these cases are usually higher, said Lice at the Saeima human rights and public affairs committee meeting yesterday.
The number of new cases filed with ECHR has declined, while the number of decisions increased from 26 in 2016 to 34 in 2017. Also, by the end of 2017 there were 35 pending cases, compared to 63 in late 2016.
In 2017, most of the cases referred to violations of the rights to fair trial.
"What is important is that Latvia does not have repeated and systemic problems on which claims get as far as ECHR," said Saeima human rights and public affairs committee chairwoman Inese Laizane (National Alliance).
