Thursday, 18.01.2018, 15:40
Latvian, Spanish PMs agree on necessity to step up economic cooperation
The officials during the meeting discussed bilateral relations, economic
cooperation, security in Europe and other EU matters.
The parties agreed on the necessity to step up economic cooperation.
Kucinskis said that Latvia is interested in joint cooperation projects among
companies, scientific institutions, higher educational institutions in such
sectors as bioeconomics, biomedicine, smart materials and smart energy, ITC and
others.
Kucinskis also informed the Spanish prime minister about Latvia’s reforms,
especially the recent tax reform. The Spanish prime minister underscored the
interest of Spanish business representatives to increase trade in Latvia and
participate in infrastructure projects.
Speaking about the EU issues, the parties discussed the Brexit situation,
underscoring that the 27 EU members have managed to keep united in this
respect.
The prime ministers also discussed the EU budget after 2020 and agreed that
it is necessary to maintain sufficient financing for the Cohesion and
Agricultural Policies also in the future.
Kucinskis voiced gratitude for the presence of the Spanish troops in Latvia
to participate to ensure security of the country. Kucinskis invited Rajoy to
visit Riga and participate in Latvia’s centenary events.
Spain is a significant player in the world’s economy – the fourth largest
in the EU. Latvia’s foreign trade with Spain is growing every year. In the
first nine months of 2017 mutual trade reached EUR 244.61 million, growing
39.53 percent year-on-year.
