Monday, 15.01.2018
EU to pay for foreign traineeships of Russian-language journalists
The traineeships will take place at the editorial offices of Europe's best
newspapers, television channels and radio channels and half a million euros has
been set aside for this in the EU budget, Toom's advisor told BNS on Friday.
"MEPs can submit amendments to Europe's general budget in order to
ensure the allocation of funds for projects developed by them," Toom
said. "During the preparatory period it is important to receive a high assessment
from the European Commission, which after that will start handling the
implementation of the projects. It is also important to persuade most of the
colleagues in the profile committee of the necessity and timeliness of the
initiative. The MEPs submit hundreds of amendment proposals, most of which have
been rejected at the final vote. I am glad that everything was successful in
the end and my proposal to support the journalists was approved."
The idea for the project came into being at a seminar held in November
2014, which was attended by representatives of leading Estonian
Russian-language media, and in the framework of the project journalists will be
able to undertake a traineeship of up to four months in a foreign country,
while their travel and accommodation costs will be covered from the EU budget.
The only condition set for the participants is to follow the declaration
adopted by the International Federation of Journalists concerning the behavior
principles of journalists.
"A lot of people in the EU were carried away by the fight against
propaganda, at the same time they themselves change over to the primitive
language of the propagandists and agitators. It seems that many people started
to forget that the high reputation of European journalism developed thanks to
high vocational standards. Russian-language journalists from Estonia in the
framework of this project will also receive valuable knowledge and raise their
qualification by working at the editorial offices of leading European media outlets.
It was confirmed to us at the European Commission that preparations for
the implementation of the project should begin already in
March," Toom said.
The European Commission after the pilot project will assess its
success and if the result is positive, the project will continue. The
pan-European student exchange program Erasmus started in the same way, Toom's
advisor said.
