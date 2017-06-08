Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Society
Tuesday, 09.01.2018, 22:00
Estonia to accept maximum of 305 refugees under EU migration plan
Taking into consideration refugees who have already been accepted and those
regarding whom the decisions have yet to be finalized, Estonia in the framework
of the EU migration plan from 2015 to 2019 will accept a maximum of 305
refugees, Ratas said in the parliament on Monday when responding to an
interpellation from the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE).
The prime minister said that Estonia in the framework of the migration plan
agreed upon in 2015 has relocated 145 people over the course of two years -
141 people from Greece and four from Italy. Altogether 30 people from Turkey
have been resettled in Estonia in the framework of the same plan.
"As at the end of last year, the files of 50 quota refugees were being
handled, six of whom are currently in Italy and 44 in Turkey, and will be
finalized. If a positive decision is made concerning all ongoing proceedings,
that is both parties respond positively, then the sum total of people who have
been accepted in 2015-2019 is 145, the sum of those who have been resettled is
30, plus 50 and plus 80, which is a total of 305 persons. This is the maximum
rate," Ratas said.
Estonia has pledged to accept 550 asylum seekers from Italy and Greece
under the EU migrant relocation and resettlement plan. Estonia according to the
European Commission decision in 2017 also agreed over the next two years to
accept another 80 refugees in the framework of the migration plan limit.
The prime minister said that Estonia agreed to accept 80 refugees according
to its capability, which is 40 people per year.
"Estonia's capability based on the past two years is approximately 40
people per year, as close to that many of the people resettled and relocated
here have stayed here per year. According to this, the government has decided
to continue with resettlement as one of the measures for solving the migration
crisis and has made a proposal over the next two years to resettle from Turkey
to Estonia 80 persons requiring international protection - 40 people in 2018,
40 people in 2019," Ratas said.
