Estonian MFA: equal vote distribution must be taken into account in Catalonia

Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser said that after the elections in Catalonia a solution must be found regarding the issue of the region's status by taking into account the fact the there is no one dominant stance among the citizens concerning independence, informs LETA/BNS.

"I believe that the region's power forming as a result of these elections must take into account that the elections results issued a very clear signal that the crown is quite clearly divided into two when it comes to this important issue," Mikser told BNS on December 22nd.

"While across parties support has transferred from one to another, one have gained support and others have lost it, then in reality the ratio between the power in favor of the unity of Spain and those supportive of the independence of Catalonia has remained the same. And similarly to the elections in 2015 -- parties that support Catalonia's independence have received slightly less than half of the votes and slightly more than half of the seats in parliament. So, in this sense these elections have not brought a clear solution," Mikser said.

"However, it has become clear - also in Estonia - that if by evaluation on the basis of the referendum deemed illegal by the Supreme Court of Spain it seemed like supporters of independence have a clear advantage in Catalan society, then as a result of these elections it is clear that the weighing vessels are very equal," the minister said.

He expressed hope that after the elections a dialogue will be struck up between the central government and Catalonia, which will ease tensions.

"Hopefully - as these elections have been launched by the Spanish central government to solve the crisis -- a dialogue will follow, which will help ease tensions in the Spanish society, including Catalonia," Mikser said. "It is true that there has been no great clarification yet, but we must also definitely wait for coalition talks to occur and agreements to be made regarding the executive power, first and foremost the position of the region's president, and after this the distribution of other institutions and possible standpoints of the program," Mikser said.

Commenting on how Estonia should react to the elections in Catalonia, Mikser emphasized that it is first and foremost Spain's domestic issue.

"First and foremost, this is naturally Spain's internal affairs, which they need to solve in accordance with the laws of their own country, the Constitution of Spain. But of course also in a way as to reduce the tensions that have piled up," Mikser said. "This is actually not for us to say, in what way the autonomy will be expanded or not. This is to be agreed democratically by the central government and regional powers in the framework of the Constitution of Spain," the foreign minister said.

According to initial election results, three parties in favor of independence will receive 70 seats in the Catalan 135-seat parliament. Parties in favor of independence received 72 seats at the previous elections in 2015.

More than 80% of the population eligible to vote took part in the elections.