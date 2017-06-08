Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds

Lithuania has lost its position as a leader in absorbing EU money as it has spent less than a third of all planned EU funds since the start of this year and less than a sixth since the beginning of the current financing period, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Friday, cites LETA/BNS.

Lithuania, which ranked third by the rate of absorption of EU investments last summer, has now dropped to eight place in terms of funds declared to the European Commission.

Out of 997 million euros in EU investments planned for 2017, the country used only 307 million euros, or 31 percent, as of Nov. 30.

Lithuania has absorbed 1.15 billion euros, or 17 percent, of the total amount of money allocated to it for the current financing period.