EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Investments, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:27
Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds
BC, Vilnius, 22.12.2017.Print version
Lithuania has lost its position as a leader in absorbing EU money as it has spent less than a third of all planned EU funds since the start of this year and less than a sixth since the beginning of the current financing period, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Friday, cites LETA/BNS.
Lithuania, which ranked third by the rate of absorption of EU investments
last summer, has now dropped to eight place in terms of funds declared to the
European Commission.
Out of 997 million euros in EU investments planned for 2017, the country
used only 307 million euros, or 31 percent, as of Nov. 30.
Lithuania has absorbed 1.15 billion euros, or 17 percent, of the total
amount of money allocated to it for the current financing period.
Other articles:
- 22.12.2017 In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania
- 22.12.2017 Недвижимость и золото - самые популярные инвестиции в Литве
- 22.12.2017 В Беларуси декретом вводят цифровую экономику и легализацию криптовалют
- 22.12.2017 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai подписала долгосрочный договор с Lifosa
- 22.12.2017 Балтийские страны рассчитывают на помощь ЕС в синхронизации ЛЭП
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
- 22.12.2017 Объявлен конкурс электрификации ж/д ветки Вильнюс-Клайпеда
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Украинский ПриватБанк готовит продажу 45,6% латвийского PrivatBank
- 22.12.2017 Rietumu и фонд «Поколение» подарили Детской больнице оборудование для внутривенного питания новорожденных