Estonia adopted all EU directives on time in 2017
"At present we are witnessing a historic moment as thanks to close
cooperation of the state sector and great efforts Estonia has been able to
adopt all necessary EU directives by the end of its EU presidency," a
spokesperson for the government, Kateriin
Pajumagi, told BNS on Wednesday.
She added that Estonia decided to adopt more efficient measures for
planning and monitoring of directives to motivate other member states as EU
presidency holder. "This meant constant information exchange on the level
of officials and monthly reviews on the level of secretary generals of
ministries from January to July this year," she said, adding that this was
a successful strategy as by the beginning of July Estonia had not adopted only
eight directives, which is 0.76% of all directives in force.
At the end of 2016 Estonia had yet to adopt 14 directives.
