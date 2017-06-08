Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Legislation
Estonia's EU presidency was EUR 7 mln less expensive than planned
"Today I can say for sure that the presidency cost at least seven
million euros less," Piret
Lillevali, head of the organizing team of the Estonian EU presidency,
said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
According to Lillevali, the reason behind the expenses being smaller than
planned is the fact that due to the United Kingdom deciding to leave the EU,
Estonia's presidency had to take place six months earlier and therefore
personnel expenses decreased considerably.
Estonia's EU presidency budget for 2014-2018 was 74.9 million euros, 65% of
which was set to cover economic costs and support, 33% labor costs and 2%
investments.
Lillevali also thanked sponsors who supported organizing events during the
presidency, for instance providing vehicles for transporting visitors around
Tallinn for free.
Estonia's EU presidency started on July 1 and will end on Dec. 31, after
which the presidency will be handed over to Bulgaria.
