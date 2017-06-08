Estonia's EU presidency was EUR 7 mln less expensive than planned

Estonia's presidency of the Council of the European Union turned out to be seven million euros less expensive than planned, which means that about 10% less was spent on the six-month presidency than initially planned, informed LETA/BNS.

"Today I can say for sure that the presidency cost at least seven million euros less," Piret Lillevali, head of the organizing team of the Estonian EU presidency, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

According to Lillevali, the reason behind the expenses being smaller than planned is the fact that due to the United Kingdom deciding to leave the EU, Estonia's presidency had to take place six months earlier and therefore personnel expenses decreased considerably.

Estonia's EU presidency budget for 2014-2018 was 74.9 million euros, 65% of which was set to cover economic costs and support, 33% labor costs and 2% investments.

Lillevali also thanked sponsors who supported organizing events during the presidency, for instance providing vehicles for transporting visitors around Tallinn for free.

Estonia's EU presidency started on July 1 and will end on Dec. 31, after which the presidency will be handed over to Bulgaria.