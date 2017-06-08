Budget, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:36
Estonian PM in favor of bigger payments into EU budget if necessary
"Estonia stands for more Europe, but a smaller budget would be
counterproductive for this purpose. Therefore, the size of the next budget of
the European Union should remain as large as the current one," Ratas said
at a meeting with the EU budget commissioner Gunther Oettinger on Oct. 31,
where the drafting of the EU's multiannual financial framework (MFF) was
discussed.
A debate over the size of the input of Estonia into the EU budget erupted
after Matti Maasikas, Estonia's
deputy minister for EU affairs, said in an interview with public broadcaster
ERR on Monday that Estonia is ready to make a bigger contribution to the EU
budget to help bridge the gap to be left by the exit of Britain from the union.
The remarks by Maasikas drew criticism from the opposition, with deputy
chairman of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Martin Helme and Reform Party MP Maris
Lauri in particular calling bigger payments by Estonia into question.
"The aim of the long-term budget of the European Union should be a
stronger and more connected Europe. A better-functioning internal market would
increase both the welfare of the people of Europe and the profits of companies.
To achieve this goal, contributions to infrastructure projects connecting
different areas of Europe, such as Rail Baltic and the synchronization of the
Baltic electricity system, are necessary," Ratas said at the meeting with
Oettinger on Oct. 31.
According to the prime minister, Estonia also puts emphasis on cohesion
policy, harmonizing the direct payment levels in the common agricultural
policy, and the consistent attaching of importance to digitalization in the new
long-term budget of the European Union.
The European Commission is scheduled to present the proposal for the next
MFF in May 2018.
The current EU budget, covering the years 2014-2020, is worth approximately
one trillion euros, equivalent to one percent of the gross domestic product of
the EU 28.
- 22.12.2017 In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania
- 22.12.2017 В Беларуси декретом вводят цифровую экономику и легализацию криптовалют
- 22.12.2017 Балтийские страны рассчитывают на помощь ЕС в синхронизации ЛЭП
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
- 22.12.2017 Estonia's electricity output moves down 9% in November y-o-y
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds
- 22.12.2017 Украинский ПриватБанк готовит продажу 45,6% латвийского PrivatBank
- 22.12.2017 Rietumu и фонд «Поколение» подарили Детской больнице оборудование для внутривенного питания новорожденных