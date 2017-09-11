Baltic Export, Foodstuff, Lithuania
Lithuania plans to export ready-to-bake pizzas, pets to Japan
BC, Vilniaus, 15.10.2018.
Lithuania plans to export ready-to-bake food products and pets to Japan, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Agriculture Ministry.
The two
countries' agriculture vice-ministers agreed in Tokyo last week to immediately
begin talks on certification procedures.
Lithuania's
potential export products include pizzas, kibinai and similar
ready-to-bake products containing poultry and cheese, the ministry
said.
Kibinai are
a type of pastries filled with meat.
The
countries also expect to agree shortly on cat and dog export certification
procedures, which will open the way for Lithuanian breeders to export pets
to Japan.
