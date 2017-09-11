Lithuania plans to export ready-to-bake pizzas, pets to Japan

Lithuania plans to export ready-to-bake food products and pets to Japan, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Agriculture Ministry.

The two countries' agriculture vice-ministers agreed in Tokyo last week to immediately begin talks on certification procedures.





Lithuania's potential export products include pizzas, kibinai and similar ready-to-bake products containing poultry and cheese, the ministry said.





Kibinai are a type of pastries filled with meat.





The countries also expect to agree shortly on cat and dog export certification procedures, which will open the way for Lithuanian breeders to export pets to Japan.