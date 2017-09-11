Analytics, Budget, Latvia, Society, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 22.11.2019, 21:35
Latvia:Social protection expenditure increased by 11.5% in 2018
Social protection expenditure in Latvia
(mln euros annually)
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
(provisional
data)
|
Changes
in 2018, compared to 2017 (%)
|
mln EUR
|
%
|
Total expenditure on social protection
|
3 793.4
|
3 982.4
|
4 440.2
|
100.0
|
11.5
|
sickness/ health care
|
933.2
|
996.4
|
1 198.1
|
27.0
|
20.2
|
disability
|
338.5
|
355.2
|
381.2
|
8.6
|
7.3
|
old-age
|
1 786.0
|
1 869.6
|
2 028.2
|
45.7
|
8.5
|
survivors
|
44.7
|
49.4
|
54.2
|
1.2
|
9.6
|
family/ children
|
414.9
|
430.6
|
472.7
|
10.6
|
9.8
|
unemployment
|
173.9
|
176.2
|
193.3
|
4.4
|
9.7
|
housing
|
19.8
|
18.7
|
17.1
|
0.4
|
-8.6
|
social exclusion
|
27.0
|
27.7
|
29.6
|
0.7
|
6.8
|
administrative costs (estimated)
|
54.5
|
57.4
|
64.6
|
1.5
|
12.5
|
other expenditure
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
1.4
The largest
expenditure growth was recorded in sickness/ health care function. Last year,
expenditure on inpatient health care went up by 36.3%, reaching
EUR 363 mln, while expenditure on sickness benefits due to the
increase in the average size of sickness benefit to be paid rose by 9.8%,
reaching EUR 165.1 mln.
The second largest expenditure increase was recorded in family/ children function.
As of
1 March, supplement to the state family allowance for bringing up two or
more children was introduced, and the total expenditure on this allowance grew
by 39.8% (from EUR 77.9 mln in 2017 to EUR 108.8 mln in
2018). Rise in the expenditure on family/ children function was also influenced
by the increase in the amount of state guaranteed maintenance paid by the
Maintenance Guarantee Fund – the total expenditure on maintenance went up by
20.4%, reaching EUR 49.6 mln.
In 2018,
upturn (of 9.7%) was recorded in expenditure on benefits for unemployed persons
(mainly unemployment benefit and severance pay paid by the employers).
Expenditure on unemployment benefits due to the rise in the average size of the
unemployment benefit grew by 6.3%, reaching EUR 119.9 mln, while
expenditure on severance pay increased by 35.8%, reaching EUR 39 mln.
In 2018,
social protection expenditure constituted 15.2% of the gross domestic product
(GDP), which is 0.3 percentage points more than in 2017 (14.9%). For
comparison, in 2017 social protection expenditure in Estonia comprised
16 % and in Lithuania 15.1% of the GDP.
The data on
the Latvian social protection expenditure are compiled since 2004 based on the
European system of integrated social protection statistics (ESSPROS)
methodology. The
methodology is aimed at compiling internationally comparable information on
expenditure on social protection allocated to state and local government
budgets to meet the social protection needs of residents.
- 22.11.2019 Lithuania's state, municipalities receive EUR 196 mln in unplanned revenue in Jan-Oct
- 22.11.2019 Latvia: Total tax debt in Latvia at EUR 885.9 mln in early November
- 22.11.2019 The biggest industrial fair in the Baltic Region “Tech Industry 2019” will take place in Riga
- 22.11.2019 Electric power generation in Latvia down 8.1% in 10 months
- 22.11.2019 Экспертиза: почему упали цены на квартиры в Риге
- 22.11.2019 Промышленность в Литве в этом году выросла на 4% до 19,4 млрд. евро
- 22.11.2019 Крупнейшая и важнейшая отраслевая выставка в регионе Балтии “Tech Industry 2019”!
- 22.11.2019 О новом рейтинге Всемирного банка
- 22.11.2019 Эстония: Кейла начинает пошаговую интеграцию иноязычных детей в эстонскую школу
- 22.11.2019 Пабрикс: Латвии для усиления безопасности нужны вертолеты НАТО, морские силы и ракеты