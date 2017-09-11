Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 20.11.2019, 17:45
Estonia: Producer price index affected the most by wood manufacturing
In October, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of wood and wood products, electricity and heat energy supply and manufacture of paper and paper products. Price increase in the manufacture of electronic equipment also had an impact on the index.
Compared to October 2018, the index was affected mainly by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment, but also by a price increase in electricity supply.
|Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008
|September 2019 – October 2019, %
|October 2018 – October 2019, %
|TOTAL
|–0.4
|–1.7
|Manufacturing
|–0.3
|–2.4
|Mining and quarrying
|–1.5
|2.8
|Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|–1.3
|0.2
|Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|0.0
|0.9
The export price index decreased by 0.4% compared to September. The prices of oil products, paper and paper products and electricity decreased the most, while the prices of wearing apparel, leather products and footwear, and peat products increased. The export price index fell by 3.2% compared to October 2018.
The import price index decreased by 0.3% compared to September. The prices of electricity, agricultural and oil products decreased more than average, while the prices of leather products and footwear and building materials increased. The import price index fell by 1.3% compared to October 2018.
- 20.11.2019 Daily: Russian oligarch Mikhail Abyzov served as Swedbank Estonia's major client for years
- 20.11.2019 5 простых шагов для снижения расхода топлива
- 20.11.2019 Что государственный бюджет 2020 года обещает латвийским работникам и кто получит больше всего?
- 20.11.2019 Аувереская электростанция с вечера вторника начала работу
- 20.11.2019 Swedbank мог нарушить санкции США из-за Калашникова
- 20.11.2019 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai увеличит перевозку грузов НК Orlen Lietuva
- 20.11.2019 Veho sells Citroën operations in the Baltics
- 20.11.2019 SVT: Swedbank under investigation for violations of US sanctions
- 20.11.2019 Estonia: Auvere power plant resumes operation on Tuesday evening
- 19.11.2019 Atria: Meat consumption in Estonia continuing to grow