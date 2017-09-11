Estonia: Producer price index affected the most by wood manufacturing

According to Statistics Estonia, in October, the producer price index of industrial output fell by 0.4% compared to September and by 1.7% compared to October 2018.

In October, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of wood and wood products, electricity and heat energy supply and manufacture of paper and paper products. Price increase in the manufacture of electronic equipment also had an impact on the index.





Compared to October 2018, the index was affected mainly by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment, but also by a price increase in electricity supply.







Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 September 2019 – October 2019, % October 2018 – October 2019, % TOTAL –0.4 –1.7 Manufacturing –0.3 –2.4 Mining and quarrying –1.5 2.8 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply –1.3 0.2 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.0 0.9

Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, October 2019.

The export price index decreased by 0.4% compared to September. The prices of oil products, paper and paper products and electricity decreased the most, while the prices of wearing apparel, leather products and footwear, and peat products increased. The export price index fell by 3.2% compared to October 2018.





The import price index decreased by 0.3% compared to September. The prices of electricity, agricultural and oil products decreased more than average, while the prices of leather products and footwear and building materials increased. The import price index fell by 1.3% compared to October 2018.