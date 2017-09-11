Analytics, Banks, Economics, Labour-market, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 16.11.2019, 16:28
As economy cools down, labor market is still heated - Swedbank
In the third quarter of this year unemployment dropped to 6%, which is by 1 percentage point lower than a year ago. There is a drop also among working population.
Buceniece said that the unemployment level at present is the lowest one seen in the past 23 years, except for two quarters in the second half of 2007. The share of economically active population - employed people and job seekers among 15-74 years old people - is close to historically highest level.
"The remaining workforce reserves are limited. Shortage of workforce is still a factor restricting business activities. The number of vacancies in the first half of this year kept growing and hit new records," said the economist.
"It is expected that with a slower economic growth, demand for laborforce will reduce as well, and there are the first signals for that," she said.
Still, with the low unemployment, pressure on wages will grow and they might rise by at least 6% next year.
- 16.11.2019 Уровень безработицы в Латвии в третьем квартале уменьшился до 6%
- 16.11.2019 Swedbank: Экономика остывает, а рынок труда по-прежнему горячий
- 15.11.2019 Глава Минфина Литвы: создание госбанка – дорогое и рискованное занятие
- 15.11.2019 Акции SEB рухнули: рыночная стоимость упала на два миллиарда евро
- 15.11.2019 Честь служить Риге" решила прервать сотрудничество с фракцией независимых депутатов
- 15.11.2019 Latvian unemployment rate fell by 6.0% in Q3 2019
- 15.11.2019 Экскурс по советской застройке: рухнет или ещё постоит?
- 15.11.2019 Estonian finmin: Money laundering scandals behavioral pattern of Nordic banks
- 15.11.2019 Estonia: Lowest unemployment rate of the century in the 3rd quarter
- 15.11.2019 Study: Continuation of Tallinn's segregation would have ravaging effect on economy