Latvian unemployment rate fell by 6.0% in Q3 2019

Sandra Ceriņa Social Statistics Data Compilation and Analysis Section, 15.11.2019.



Results of the Labour Force Survey conducted by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that Latvian unemployment rate constituted 6.0 % in the 3rd quarter of 2019. Compared to the previous quarter, unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage points, while over the year it reduced by 1.0 percentage points.

In the 3rd quarter, in Latvia there were 58.9 thousand unemployed persons aged 15–74, which is 9.9 thousand fewer than a year ago and 2.6 thousand fewer than in the previous quarter.

In the 2nd quarter of 2019, Latvian unemployment rate (constituting 6.4 %) exceeded the EU average (6.2%) by 0.2 percentage points. Over the past five years (since the 3rd quarter of 2014), Latvia has had the highest unemployment rate in the Baltic states, however in the 3rd quarter of 2019 it was 0.1 percentage points lower than in Lithuania (6.1%), while the lowest rate was recorded in Estonia (3.9%).







Long-term unemployed persons In the 3rd quarter of 2019, the share of long-term unemployed persons, i.e., those who have been without work for 12 months or longer, in the total number of unemployed persons fell by 6.1 percentage points – from 41.3 % to 37.0 % over the year. The number of long-term unemployed persons, in its turn, reduced by 7.6 thousand, constituting 21.8 thousand.



Youth unemployment Unemployment rate among young people aged 15–24 accounted for 11.3 % in the 3rd quarter of 2019, which is 0.3 percentage points higher indicator than that registered a year ago and 3.8 percentage points lower indicator than that recorded in previous quarter. During the year, the number of young unemployed persons fell by 0.5 thousand.

In the 3rd quarter, young people accounted for 7.2 thousand or 12.2 % of all unemployed persons. Over the year, their share in the total number of unemployed persons grew by 1.0 percentage points, whereas compared to the 2nd quarter, it reduced by 1.8 percentage points.

In the 3rd quarter of the year, 37.2% of all young people were active, i.e., employed or actively seeking a job (unemployed), while 62.8% of young people were inactive (mainly studying and not seeking a job).

