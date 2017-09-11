Analytics, Employment, Latvia, Statistics
Latvian unemployment rate fell by 6.0% in Q3 2019
In the 3rd quarter, in Latvia there were 58.9 thousand unemployed persons aged 15–74, which is 9.9 thousand fewer than a year ago and 2.6 thousand fewer than in the previous quarter.
In the 2nd quarter of 2019, Latvian unemployment rate (constituting 6.4 %) exceeded the EU average (6.2%) by 0.2 percentage points. Over the past five years (since the 3rd quarter of 2014), Latvia has had the highest unemployment rate in the Baltic states, however in the 3rd quarter of 2019 it was 0.1 percentage points lower than in Lithuania (6.1%), while the lowest rate was recorded in Estonia (3.9%).
Long-term unemployed persons
In the 3rd quarter of 2019, the share of long-term unemployed persons, i.e., those who have been without work for 12 months or longer, in the total number of unemployed persons fell by 6.1 percentage points – from 41.3 % to 37.0 % over the year. The number of long-term unemployed persons, in its turn, reduced by 7.6 thousand, constituting 21.8 thousand.
Youth unemployment
Unemployment rate among young people aged 15–24 accounted for 11.3 % in the 3rd quarter of 2019, which is 0.3 percentage points higher indicator than that registered a year ago and 3.8 percentage points lower indicator than that recorded in previous quarter. During the year, the number of young unemployed persons fell by 0.5 thousand.
In the 3rd quarter, young people accounted for 7.2 thousand or 12.2 % of all unemployed persons. Over the year, their share in the total number of unemployed persons grew by 1.0 percentage points, whereas compared to the 2nd quarter, it reduced by 1.8 percentage points.
In the 3rd quarter of the year, 37.2% of all young people were active, i.e., employed or actively seeking a job (unemployed), while 62.8% of young people were inactive (mainly studying and not seeking a job).
Inactive population
In the 3rd quarter of 2019, 30.1% or 421.3 thousand people aged 15–74 were inactive. i.e., were neither employed nor actively seeking a job. Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019, inactive population declined by 12.2 thousand people or 2.8%, whereas over the year it grew by 0.6 thousand people or 0.1%.
In the 3rd quarter, 14.8 thousand people or 3.5% of the inactive population were discouraged to find a job (compared to 4.1% a year ago and 3.6% in the 2nd quarter of 2019).
In the 3rd quarter of 2019, Labour Force Survey questions about economic activity were asked to 7.1 thousand people aged 15–74 living in 4.0 thousand households.
