Analytics, Estonia, Foreign trade , Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Monday, 11.11.2019, 14:49

Estonia: Exports continued to decrease in September

Evelin Puura Leading Analyst Enterprise and Agricultural Statistics Department Statistics Estonia, 11.11.2019.Print version
According to Statistics Estonia, in September 2019, compared to September 2018, the exports of goods decreased by 3% and imports increased by 3%. In the third quarter, exports decreased by 2%, having increased in the first two quarters.

In September, Estonia’s exports of goods amounted to 1.19 bn euros and imports to 1.36 bn euros at current prices. The trade deficit was 157 mln euros, which is 73 mln euros more than in September 2018.


The top destination countries of Estonia’s exports were Finland (17% of total exports), Sweden (10%) and Latvia (9%). The biggest decrease occurred in exports to USA (down 58 mln euros) and Singapore (down by 32 mln euros), while exports to Denmark increased (up by 21 mln euros). Exports of electrical equipment decreased to the USA; exports of mineral products decreased to Singapore, but increased to Denmark.


The biggest exports from Estonia were electrical equipment, mineral products, agricultural products and food preparations (each 12% of Estonia’s total exports). Nevertheless, the greatest impact on the decline in exports came from mineral products (down by 66 mln euros) and electrical equipment (down by 55 mln euros). Exports increased the most for agricultural products and food preparations (up by 49 mln euros).


Goods of Estonian origin accounted for 72% of the total exports of goods. Their exports decreased by 2% and re-exports by 5% compared to September 2018. This was due to the decrease in exports of electrical equipment (communication equipment) and mineral products (oil, electricity). The biggest increase occurred in exports of agricultural products and food preparations (wheat, barley).


The main countries of consignment were Finland (13% of total imports), Germany and Lithuania (both 10%). Imports increased the most from Latvia (up by 19 mln euros), Germany (up by 18 mln euros) and USA (up by 14 mln euros). The biggest increases were in imports of mineral products from Latvia (motor spirit), transport equipment (passenger cars) from Germany and electrical equipment from the USA (parts of communication equipment). Imports decreased the most from Russia (down by 31mln euros) mainly on account of mineral products.


The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical equipment and mineral products (both 12% of total imports) and mechanical appliances (11%). The biggest increase occurred in the imports of agricultural products and food preparations, and raw materials and products of chemical industry (both up by 24 mln euros) and transport equipment (up by 21 mln euros). The imports of mineral products (down by 49 mln euros) and electrical equipment (down by 14 mln euros) decreased the most.

In the third quarter of 2019, exports of goods from Estonia amounted to 3.5 bn euros and imports to Estonia nearly 4 bn euros. The trade deficit was 458 mln euros in the third quarter, which is by 86 mln euros more than in the third quarter of 2018. In the third quarter, Estonia exported goods to 162 countries and imported goods from 114 countries. During the nine months this year, the exports of goods increased 2% and imports 1% compared to the same period last year.




Estonia’s foreign trade by month, 2018–2019

Month

Exports, million euros

Imports, million euros

Balance, million euros

 

2018

2019

change, %

2018

2019

change, %

2018

2019

 

1st–3rd quarter TOTAL

10 605

10 831

2

11 933

12 021

1

‒1 328

‒1 190

 

1st quarter

3 296

3 558

8

3 801

3 932

3

‒505

‒374

 

January

1 035

1 158

12

1 254

1 278

2

‒219

‒121

 

February

1 118

1 163

4

1 203

1 250

4

‒85

‒87

 

March

1 143

1 238

8

1 344

1 404

4

‒201

‒166

 

2nd quarter

3 702

3 748

1

4 153

4 106

‒1

‒452

‒358

 

April

1 195

1 238

4

1 342

1 389

4

‒147

‒151

 

May

1 238

1 336

8

1 407

1 434

2

‒169

‒98

 

June

1 269

1 173

‒8

1 404

1 283

‒9

‒135

‒109

 

3rd quarter

3 608

3 526

‒2

3 979

3 984

0

‒372

‒458

 

July

1 193

1 175

‒2

1 319

1 378

5

‒126

‒203

 

August

1 184

1 152

‒3

1 345

1 249

‒7

‒162

‒97

 

September

1 231

1 199

‒3

1 315

1 356

3

‒84

‒157

 


Main foreign trade partners of Estonia, September 2019

 

Country of destination, group of countries

Exports, million euros

Share, %

Change on same month of previous year, %

Country of consignment, group of countries

Imports, million euros

Share, %

Change on same month of previous year, %

 

TOTAL

1 199

100

‒3

TOTAL

1 356

100

3

 

EU-28

863

72

6

EU-28

1 080

80

5

 

Euro area 19

592

49

5

Euro area 19

778

57

8

 

Non-EU

336

28

‒20

Non-EU

277

20

‒2

 

1. Finland

203

17

8

1. Finland

175

13

‒1

 

2. Sweden

118

10

‒10

2. Germany

142

10

15

 

3. Latvia

106

9

‒12

3. Lithuania

138

10

2

 

4. Lithuania

78

7

19

4. Latvia

126

9

18

 

5. USA

69

6

‒45

5. Sweden

116

9

‒11

 

6. Russia

69

6

4

6. Russia

112

8

‒21

 

7. Germany

67

6

‒12

7. Poland

86

6

6

 

8. Denmark

53

4

63

8. Netherlands

57

4

9

 

9. Norway

46

4

5

9. China

43

3

‒11

 

 

 

Exports and imports by commodity section, September 2019

Commodity section (chapter) by Combined Nomenclature (CN)

Exports

Imports

Balance, million euros

 

million euros

share, %

change compared to same period of previous year, %

million euros

share,%

change compared to same period of previous year, %

 

TOTAL

1 199

100

‒3

1 356

100

3

‒157

 

Agricultural products and food preparations (I–IV)

138

12

55

141

10

21

‒3

 

Mineral products (V)

143

12

‒32

164

12

‒23

‒20

 

Raw materials and products of chemical industry (VI)

68

6

7

131

10

22

‒64

 

Articles of plastics and rubber (VII)

39

3

2

76

6

6

‒38

 

Wood and articles of wood (IX)

130

11

0

47

3

3

83

 

Paper and articles thereof (X)

26

2

‒6

25

2

21

1

 

Textiles and textile articles (XI)

34

3

‒3

65

5

4

‒30

 

Base metals and articles of base metal (XV)

88

7

‒16

122

9

‒4

‒34

 

Mechanical appliances (84)

113

9

18

145

11

7

‒33

 

Electrical equipment (85)

143

12

‒28

164

12

‒8

‒21

 

Transport equipment (XVII)

83

7

28

140

10

18

‒56

 

Optical, measuring, precision instruments (XVIII)

38

3

21

31

2

12

8

 

Miscellaneous manufactured articles (XX)

103

9

4

37

3

9

66

 

Other

54

4

17

70

5

19

‒17

 




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 