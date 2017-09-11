Estonia: Exports continued to decrease in September

According to Statistics Estonia, in September 2019, compared to September 2018, the exports of goods decreased by 3% and imports increased by 3%. In the third quarter, exports decreased by 2%, having increased in the first two quarters.

In September, Estonia’s exports of goods amounted to 1.19 bn euros and imports to 1.36 bn euros at current prices. The trade deficit was 157 mln euros, which is 73 mln euros more than in September 2018.





The top destination countries of Estonia’s exports were Finland (17% of total exports), Sweden (10%) and Latvia (9%). The biggest decrease occurred in exports to USA (down 58 mln euros) and Singapore (down by 32 mln euros), while exports to Denmark increased (up by 21 mln euros). Exports of electrical equipment decreased to the USA; exports of mineral products decreased to Singapore, but increased to Denmark.





The biggest exports from Estonia were electrical equipment, mineral products, agricultural products and food preparations (each 12% of Estonia’s total exports). Nevertheless, the greatest impact on the decline in exports came from mineral products (down by 66 mln euros) and electrical equipment (down by 55 mln euros). Exports increased the most for agricultural products and food preparations (up by 49 mln euros).





Goods of Estonian origin accounted for 72% of the total exports of goods. Their exports decreased by 2% and re-exports by 5% compared to September 2018. This was due to the decrease in exports of electrical equipment (communication equipment) and mineral products (oil, electricity). The biggest increase occurred in exports of agricultural products and food preparations (wheat, barley).





The main countries of consignment were Finland (13% of total imports), Germany and Lithuania (both 10%). Imports increased the most from Latvia (up by 19 mln euros), Germany (up by 18 mln euros) and USA (up by 14 mln euros). The biggest increases were in imports of mineral products from Latvia (motor spirit), transport equipment (passenger cars) from Germany and electrical equipment from the USA (parts of communication equipment). Imports decreased the most from Russia (down by 31mln euros) mainly on account of mineral products.





The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical equipment and mineral products (both 12% of total imports) and mechanical appliances (11%). The biggest increase occurred in the imports of agricultural products and food preparations, and raw materials and products of chemical industry (both up by 24 mln euros) and transport equipment (up by 21 mln euros). The imports of mineral products (down by 49 mln euros) and electrical equipment (down by 14 mln euros) decreased the most.

In the third quarter of 2019, exports of goods from Estonia amounted to 3.5 bn euros and imports to Estonia nearly 4 bn euros. The trade deficit was 458 mln euros in the third quarter, which is by 86 mln euros more than in the third quarter of 2018. In the third quarter, Estonia exported goods to 162 countries and imported goods from 114 countries. During the nine months this year, the exports of goods increased 2% and imports 1% compared to the same period last year.













Estonia’s foreign trade by month, 2018–2019 Month Exports, million euros Imports, million euros Balance, million euros 2018 2019 change, % 2018 2019 change, % 2018 2019 1st–3rd quarter TOTAL 10 605 10 831 2 11 933 12 021 1 ‒1 328 ‒1 190 1st quarter 3 296 3 558 8 3 801 3 932 3 ‒505 ‒374 January 1 035 1 158 12 1 254 1 278 2 ‒219 ‒121 February 1 118 1 163 4 1 203 1 250 4 ‒85 ‒87 March 1 143 1 238 8 1 344 1 404 4 ‒201 ‒166 2nd quarter 3 702 3 748 1 4 153 4 106 ‒1 ‒452 ‒358 April 1 195 1 238 4 1 342 1 389 4 ‒147 ‒151 May 1 238 1 336 8 1 407 1 434 2 ‒169 ‒98 June 1 269 1 173 ‒8 1 404 1 283 ‒9 ‒135 ‒109 3rd quarter 3 608 3 526 ‒2 3 979 3 984 0 ‒372 ‒458 July 1 193 1 175 ‒2 1 319 1 378 5 ‒126 ‒203 August 1 184 1 152 ‒3 1 345 1 249 ‒7 ‒162 ‒97 September 1 231 1 199 ‒3 1 315 1 356 3 ‒84 ‒157

Main foreign trade partners of Estonia, September 2019 Country of destination, group of countries Exports, million euros Share, % Change on same month of previous year, % Country of consignment, group of countries Imports, million euros Share, % Change on same month of previous year, % TOTAL 1 199 100 ‒3 TOTAL 1 356 100 3 EU-28 863 72 6 EU-28 1 080 80 5 Euro area 19 592 49 5 Euro area 19 778 57 8 Non-EU 336 28 ‒20 Non-EU 277 20 ‒2 1. Finland 203 17 8 1. Finland 175 13 ‒1 2. Sweden 118 10 ‒10 2. Germany 142 10 15 3. Latvia 106 9 ‒12 3. Lithuania 138 10 2 4. Lithuania 78 7 19 4. Latvia 126 9 18 5. USA 69 6 ‒45 5. Sweden 116 9 ‒11 6. Russia 69 6 4 6. Russia 112 8 ‒21 7. Germany 67 6 ‒12 7. Poland 86 6 6 8. Denmark 53 4 63 8. Netherlands 57 4 9 9. Norway 46 4 5 9. China 43 3 ‒11