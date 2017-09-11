Analytics, Estonia, Foreign trade , Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 11.11.2019, 14:49
Estonia: Exports continued to decrease in September
In September, Estonia’s exports of goods amounted to 1.19 bn
euros and imports to 1.36 bn euros at current prices. The trade deficit
was 157 mln euros, which is 73 mln euros more than in September 2018.
The top destination countries of Estonia’s exports were
Finland (17% of total exports), Sweden (10%) and Latvia (9%). The biggest
decrease occurred in exports to USA (down 58 mln euros) and Singapore (down by
32 mln euros), while exports to Denmark increased (up by 21 mln euros). Exports
of electrical equipment decreased to the USA; exports of mineral products
decreased to Singapore, but increased to Denmark.
The biggest exports from Estonia were electrical equipment,
mineral products, agricultural products and food preparations (each 12% of
Estonia’s total exports). Nevertheless, the greatest impact on the decline in
exports came from mineral products (down by 66 mln euros) and electrical
equipment (down by 55 mln euros). Exports increased the most for agricultural
products and food preparations (up by 49 mln euros).
Goods of Estonian origin accounted for 72% of the total
exports of goods. Their exports decreased by 2% and re-exports by 5% compared
to September 2018. This was due to the decrease in exports of electrical
equipment (communication equipment) and mineral products (oil, electricity).
The biggest increase occurred in exports of agricultural products and food
preparations (wheat, barley).
The main countries of consignment were Finland (13% of total
imports), Germany and Lithuania (both 10%). Imports increased the most from
Latvia (up by 19 mln euros), Germany (up by 18 mln euros) and USA (up by 14 mln
euros). The biggest increases were in imports of mineral products from Latvia
(motor spirit), transport equipment (passenger cars) from Germany and
electrical equipment from the USA (parts of communication equipment). Imports
decreased the most from Russia (down by 31mln euros) mainly on account of
mineral products.
The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical
equipment and mineral products (both 12% of total imports) and mechanical
appliances (11%). The biggest increase occurred in the imports of agricultural
products and food preparations, and raw materials and products of chemical
industry (both up by 24 mln euros) and transport equipment (up by 21 mln
euros). The imports of mineral products (down by 49 mln euros) and electrical
equipment (down by 14 mln euros) decreased the most.
In the third quarter of 2019, exports of goods from Estonia
amounted to 3.5 bn euros and imports to Estonia nearly 4 bn euros. The trade
deficit was 458 mln euros in the third quarter, which is by 86 mln euros more
than in the third quarter of 2018. In the third quarter, Estonia exported goods
to 162 countries and imported goods from 114 countries. During the nine months
this year, the exports of goods increased 2% and imports 1% compared to the
same period last year.
|
Estonia’s foreign trade by month, 2018–2019
|
Month
|
Exports,
million euros
|
Imports,
million euros
|
Balance,
million euros
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
change,
%
|
2018
|
2019
|
change,
%
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
1st–3rd
quarter TOTAL
|
10 605
|
10 831
|
2
|
11 933
|
12 021
|
1
|
‒1 328
|
‒1 190
|
|
1st
quarter
|
3 296
|
3 558
|
8
|
3 801
|
3 932
|
3
|
‒505
|
‒374
|
|
January
|
1 035
|
1 158
|
12
|
1 254
|
1 278
|
2
|
‒219
|
‒121
|
|
February
|
1 118
|
1 163
|
4
|
1 203
|
1 250
|
4
|
‒85
|
‒87
|
|
March
|
1 143
|
1 238
|
8
|
1 344
|
1 404
|
4
|
‒201
|
‒166
|
|
2nd
quarter
|
3 702
|
3 748
|
1
|
4 153
|
4 106
|
‒1
|
‒452
|
‒358
|
|
April
|
1 195
|
1 238
|
4
|
1 342
|
1 389
|
4
|
‒147
|
‒151
|
|
May
|
1 238
|
1 336
|
8
|
1 407
|
1 434
|
2
|
‒169
|
‒98
|
|
June
|
1 269
|
1 173
|
‒8
|
1 404
|
1 283
|
‒9
|
‒135
|
‒109
|
|
3rd
quarter
|
3 608
|
3 526
|
‒2
|
3 979
|
3 984
|
0
|
‒372
|
‒458
|
|
July
|
1 193
|
1 175
|
‒2
|
1 319
|
1 378
|
5
|
‒126
|
‒203
|
|
August
|
1 184
|
1 152
|
‒3
|
1 345
|
1 249
|
‒7
|
‒162
|
‒97
|
|
September
|
1 231
|
1 199
|
‒3
|
1 315
|
1 356
|
3
|
‒84
|
‒157
|
|
Main
foreign trade partners of Estonia, September 2019
|
|
Country
of destination, group of countries
|
Exports,
million euros
|
Share,
%
|
Change
on same month of previous year, %
|
Country
of consignment, group of countries
|
Imports,
million euros
|
Share,
%
|
Change
on same month of previous year, %
|
|
TOTAL
|
1 199
|
100
|
‒3
|
TOTAL
|
1 356
|
100
|
3
|
|
EU-28
|
863
|
72
|
6
|
EU-28
|
1 080
|
80
|
5
|
|
Euro
area 19
|
592
|
49
|
5
|
Euro
area 19
|
778
|
57
|
8
|
|
Non-EU
|
336
|
28
|
‒20
|
Non-EU
|
277
|
20
|
‒2
|
|
1.
Finland
|
203
|
17
|
8
|
1.
Finland
|
175
|
13
|
‒1
|
|
2.
Sweden
|
118
|
10
|
‒10
|
2.
Germany
|
142
|
10
|
15
|
|
3.
Latvia
|
106
|
9
|
‒12
|
3.
Lithuania
|
138
|
10
|
2
|
|
4.
Lithuania
|
78
|
7
|
19
|
4.
Latvia
|
126
|
9
|
18
|
|
5.
USA
|
69
|
6
|
‒45
|
5.
Sweden
|
116
|
9
|
‒11
|
|
6.
Russia
|
69
|
6
|
4
|
6.
Russia
|
112
|
8
|
‒21
|
|
7.
Germany
|
67
|
6
|
‒12
|
7.
Poland
|
86
|
6
|
6
|
|
8.
Denmark
|
53
|
4
|
63
|
8.
Netherlands
|
57
|
4
|
9
|
|
9.
Norway
|
46
|
4
|
5
|
9.
China
|
43
|
3
|
‒11
|
|
|
Exports and imports by commodity section, September
2019
|
Commodity
section (chapter) by Combined
Nomenclature (CN)
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
Balance,
million euros
|
|
million
euros
|
share,
%
|
change
compared to same period of previous year, %
|
million
euros
|
share,%
|
change
compared to same period of previous year, %
|
|
TOTAL
|
1 199
|
100
|
‒3
|
1 356
|
100
|
3
|
‒157
|
|
Agricultural
products and food preparations (I–IV)
|
138
|
12
|
55
|
141
|
10
|
21
|
‒3
|
|
Mineral
products (V)
|
143
|
12
|
‒32
|
164
|
12
|
‒23
|
‒20
|
|
Raw
materials and products of chemical industry (VI)
|
68
|
6
|
7
|
131
|
10
|
22
|
‒64
|
|
Articles
of plastics and rubber (VII)
|
39
|
3
|
2
|
76
|
6
|
6
|
‒38
|
|
Wood
and articles of wood (IX)
|
130
|
11
|
0
|
47
|
3
|
3
|
83
|
|
Paper
and articles thereof (X)
|
26
|
2
|
‒6
|
25
|
2
|
21
|
1
|
|
Textiles
and textile articles (XI)
|
34
|
3
|
‒3
|
65
|
5
|
4
|
‒30
|
|
Base
metals and articles of base metal (XV)
|
88
|
7
|
‒16
|
122
|
9
|
‒4
|
‒34
|
|
Mechanical
appliances (84)
|
113
|
9
|
18
|
145
|
11
|
7
|
‒33
|
|
Electrical
equipment (85)
|
143
|
12
|
‒28
|
164
|
12
|
‒8
|
‒21
|
|
Transport
equipment (XVII)
|
83
|
7
|
28
|
140
|
10
|
18
|
‒56
|
|
Optical,
measuring, precision instruments (XVIII)
|
38
|
3
|
21
|
31
|
2
|
12
|
8
|
|
Miscellaneous
manufactured articles (XX)
|
103
|
9
|
4
|
37
|
3
|
9
|
66
|
|
Other
|
54
|
4
|
17
|
70
|
5
|
19
|
‒17
|
