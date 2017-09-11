Analytics, Internet, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
58% of Latvian residents have shopped in foreign online stores in past 6 months - poll
In total, 80% of Latvian residents have experience in
shopping in international online stores - most often residents, aged 18-24,
specialists, employees, residents who have children.
The most popular shopping platform among Latvian residents
is Aliexpress. In the past two years 83% of respondents have visited the
Aliexpress store, and 67% have bought something there.
Other most popular online platforms are Ebay, Amazon
and SportsDirect as 26%, 10% and 12% of respondents have shopped there
in the past two years.
Latvian residents most often buy clothing, mobile phones and
their accessories, household goods, footwear, sports goods and beauty care
products.
The survey was conducted on September 10-12, polling 850
Latvian residents, aged 18-65 online.
