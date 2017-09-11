58% of Latvian residents have shopped in foreign online stores in past 6 months - poll

58% of Latvian resident have shopped in foreign online stores in the past six months, according to a poll conducted by Latvijas Pasts postal company and Kantar pollster, writes LETA.

In total, 80% of Latvian residents have experience in shopping in international online stores - most often residents, aged 18-24, specialists, employees, residents who have children.

The most popular shopping platform among Latvian residents is Aliexpress. In the past two years 83% of respondents have visited the Aliexpress store, and 67% have bought something there.

Other most popular online platforms are Ebay, Amazon and SportsDirect as 26%, 10% and 12% of respondents have shopped there in the past two years.

Latvian residents most often buy clothing, mobile phones and their accessories, household goods, footwear, sports goods and beauty care products.

The survey was conducted on September 10-12, polling 850 Latvian residents, aged 18-65 online.