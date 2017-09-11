Lithuania's GDP up 4% over year

Statistics Lithuania informs that in III quarter 2019, country’s gross domestic product (GDP), estimated based on available statistical data and econometric models, amounted to EUR 12.7 bn at current prices. Compared to II quarter 2018, the real GDP change, seasonally and calendar adjusted, stood at 0.1%.

As for GDP estimated by production approach, in III quarter 2019, the largest influence on the positive change in GDP was made by an increase in value added created by enterprises engaged in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, transport and storage, accommodation and food service activities. Negative influence was made by changes in value added created by enterprises engaged in professional, scientific, technical, administrative and support service activities.

















GDP of three quarters 2019 amounted to EUR 35.5 bn at current prices. Compared to three quarters 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted, real GDP change stood at 4.0%(unadjusted – 3.9%).



Real GDP changes have been estimated using a chain-linking method which enables the elimination of the influence of price changes.





Values of and changes in GDP and its components depend on the different seasons of the year; therefore, changes used for the comparison of GDP and its components for different periods are seasonally and calendar adjusted.