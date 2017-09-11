Analytics, GDP, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 30.10.2019, 10:46
Lithuania's GDP up 4% over year
As for GDP estimated by production approach, in
III quarter 2019, the largest influence on the positive change in GDP
was made by an increase in value added created by enterprises engaged in
wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, transport
and storage, accommodation and food service activities. Negative influence was
made by changes in value added created by enterprises engaged in professional,
scientific, technical, administrative and support service activities.
Real GDP changes have been estimated using a chain-linking method which enables the elimination of the influence of price changes.
Values of and changes in GDP and its components depend on
the different seasons of the year; therefore, changes used for the comparison
of GDP and its components for different periods are seasonally and calendar
adjusted.
- 30.10.2019 Прибыль туроператора Novaturas сократилась на 76%
- 30.10.2019 Выручка Klaipedos nafta выросла на 1,8%
- 30.10.2019 Литва подозревает крупнейшего туроператора Tez Tour в уклонении от уплаты налогов
- 29.10.2019 Bank of Estonia: Unemployment is low but competition in the labour market may become tighter
- 29.10.2019 Neste Lithuania gets EUR 8,700 fine for misleading advertizing
- 29.10.2019 Number of foreign workers almost doubles in Lithuania
- 29.10.2019 EU’s “green deal”: changing power structures is needed
- 29.10.2019 Fund of Lithuania's Ignitis Group invests in Israel's H2Pro
- 29.10.2019 Guns missing from Lithuania's Weaponry Fund were on sale on black market – probe
- 29.10.2019 S&P affirms Baltic retailer Maxima Grupe's credit rating at BB+