Friday, 25.10.2019
Latvia: In September, construction costs increased by 0.2%
In September, the average level of construction costs was mainly affected by the rise in prices of road construction materials (dolomite breakstone and asphalt concrete).
Compared to September 2018, construction costs went up by 3.6%. Labour remuneration of workers grew by 5.6%, prices of building materials by 3.9%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 1.8%.
In the 3rd quarter of 2019, compared to the 2nd quarter, the overall level of construction costs increased by 0.5%. Labour remuneration of workers went up by 0.9%, prices of building materials as well as maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 0.4%.
In the 3rd quarter of 2019, compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, the overall level of construction costs grew by 3.8%. Labour remuneration of workers grew by 6.4%, prices of building materials by 3.6%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 2.3%.
In 2019, the data on prices of construction resources are provided by approximately 200 construction enterprises and more than 50 trade enterprises. When calculating the Construction Cost Index, the prices of building materials submitted by enterprises for the calculation of producer price indices in industry and import price index are also used.
The sample includes construction enterprises with the highest value of own account construction works in 2018. The share of enterprises with the value of own account construction work exceeding EUR 1 mln per year accounted for 87%, in 36% of which the value of own account construction work exceeded EUR 5 million per year. The criterion used to sample trade enterprises is their turnover and specialisation.
