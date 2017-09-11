Analytics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 25.10.2019, 20:50
Latvia: In September, construction costs increased by 0.2%
Other articles:
- 25.10.2019 Индекс: налоговая система Латвии - третья наиболее конкурентоспособная в ОЭСР
- 25.10.2019 Latvia: In September, construction costs increased by 0.2%
- 25.10.2019 Estonia: 2018 was a good year in terms of film production as well as cinema attendance
- 25.10.2019 83% of kids in Latvia have cellphones - survey
- 25.10.2019 Latvian tax system ranked 3rd most competitive among OECD members
- 25.10.2019 Исследование: личный мобильный телефон есть у 83% латвийских детей
- 24.10.2019 Swedbank: почти половине предприятий Эстонии грозит серьезное ослабление
- 24.10.2019 ЦСУ: латвийские предприятия все чаще используют социальные сети
- 24.10.2019 Latvia: During two years use of social media in enterprises rose by 10.9 percentage points
- 24.10.2019 Swedbank: Half of Estonia's industrial businesses in vulnerable position