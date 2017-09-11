Analytics, Baltic, Industry, Statistics

Lithuania posts Baltics' largest y-o-y decrease in producer prices

BC, Vilnius, 22.10.2019.
Lithuania last month recorded the largest annual decrease in industrial producer prices among the three Baltic countries, according to figures from national statistics offices, writes LETA/BNS.

In September y-o-y, industrial producer prices fell by 3.4% in Lithuania and by 1% in Estonia, but edged up by 0.5% in Latvia.


In September compared with August, the index moved up by 0.5% in Lithuania, but slid by 0.3% in Latvia and by 0.1% in Estonia.


Excluding oil products, industrial producer prices in Lithuania, where the region's only crude refinery is located, ticked down by 0.2% m-o-m and dropped by 1.6% year-on-year.




