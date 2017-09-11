Analytics, Baltic, Industry, Statistics
Lithuania posts Baltics' largest y-o-y decrease in producer prices
Lithuania last month recorded the largest annual decrease in industrial producer prices among the three Baltic countries, according to figures from national statistics offices, writes LETA/BNS.
In September y-o-y, industrial producer prices fell by 3.4% in Lithuania and by 1% in Estonia, but edged up by 0.5% in Latvia.
In September compared with August, the index moved up by 0.5% in Lithuania, but slid by 0.3% in Latvia and by 0.1% in Estonia.
Excluding oil products, industrial producer prices in Lithuania, where the region's only crude refinery is located, ticked down by 0.2% m-o-m and dropped by 1.6% year-on-year.
