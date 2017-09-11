Estonia: Producer price index continued to decrease in September

n September 2019, the producer price index of industrial output fell by 0.1% compared to August 2019 and by 1.0% compared to September 2018.

In September, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment and wood products, but also by a price increase in the manufacture of metal products and food products.





Compared to September 2018, the index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment, paper and paper products, but also by a price increase in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of food products.





Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, September 2019

Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 August 2019 – September 2019, % September 2018 – September 2019, % TOTAL –0.1 –1.0 Manufacturing –0.1 –1.4 Mining and quarrying 0.1 6.6 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 0.4 –3.7 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.0 0.9





The export price index decreased by 0.4% compared to August 2019. The prices of electricity, agricultural products and wood products decreased the most, while the prices of wearing apparel, oil products and beverages increased. The export price index fell by 2.0% compared to September 2018.





The import price index increased by 0.2% compared to August 2019. The prices of leather products and footwear, agricultural products and miscellaneous machinery and equipment increased more than average, while the prices of building materials, paper and paper products decreased. The import price index fell by 0.8% compared to September 2018.