Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 21.10.2019, 13:28
Estonia: Producer price index continued to decrease in September
In September, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment and wood products, but also by a price increase in the manufacture of metal products and food products.
Compared to September 2018, the index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment, paper and paper products, but also by a price increase in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of food products.
|Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008
|August 2019 – September 2019, %
|September 2018 – September 2019, %
|TOTAL
|–0.1
|–1.0
|Manufacturing
|–0.1
|–1.4
|Mining and quarrying
|0.1
|6.6
|Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|0.4
|–3.7
|Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|0.0
|0.9
The export price index decreased by 0.4% compared to August 2019. The prices of electricity, agricultural products and wood products decreased the most, while the prices of wearing apparel, oil products and beverages increased. The export price index fell by 2.0% compared to September 2018.
The import price index increased by 0.2% compared to August 2019. The prices of leather products and footwear, agricultural products and miscellaneous machinery and equipment increased more than average, while the prices of building materials, paper and paper products decreased. The import price index fell by 0.8% compared to September 2018.
- 21.10.2019 В Латвии выросло количество ликвидации предприятий в 2019 году
- 21.10.2019 Реальная доходность пенсионных фондов III ступени в Эстонии ушла в глубокий минус
- 21.10.2019 Латвии обещают снижение цен на электричество в 2020 году
- 21.10.2019 Construction price index continues upward trend
- 21.10.2019 Эстония: Nordecon за 40 млн. евро построит два первых этапа жилого квартала Каларанна
- 21.10.2019 Поезд Таллинн-Москва переходит на зимнее расписание
- 21.10.2019 Estonia: Nordecon to build 1st 2 phases of Kalaranna Quarter for EUR 40 mln
- 21.10.2019 Estonia's Operail to construct 1st LNG freight locomotive in Baltics
- 19.10.2019 Ментальный код: могут ли русские и латышские дети учиться вместе — LTV7
- 18.10.2019 Грузооборот портов Эстонии снизился на 3,3%