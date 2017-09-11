Analytics, Financial Services, GDP, Latvia, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 10.10.2019, 14:27
Latvia has lost 1% of GDP as a result of 2017 tax reform - expert
he expert said that the reform, which was launched two years ago, will continue to impact the economy also in following years but that the tax revenue lost so far amounted to 1% of GDP.
Steinbuka indicated that the negative effect was caused primarily by reduced revenue from corporate income tax. This year, for instance, there is a plan to collect around EUR 200 mln in corporate income tax, but only EUR 18 mln have been collected so far.
"It is hard to imagine how the target for corporate income tax could be met by the end of the year," the member of the Fiscal Discipline Council.
He noted, however, that increased revenue from various social taxes compensated for the reduction of budget revenue from the corporate income tax.
"Tax revenue is growing at the moment, but it might be higher if not for the tax reform," Steinbuka said.
According to the Fiscal Discipline Council's forecast, some tax revenues will fall short of the target also next year.
- 10.10.2019 UP Invest to acquire authorized Apple reseller IM Arvutid in Estonia, Latvia, Finland
- 10.10.2019 airBaltic planning to establish a base in Estonia
- 10.10.2019 LDz concludes EUR 319 mln agreement on railway electrification
- 10.10.2019 Udovickij: Belaruskali deal to boost Belarus' fertilizer exports via Klaipeda
- 10.10.2019 Численность молодежи в Латвии за 10 лет уменьшилась почти в два раза
- 10.10.2019 В Эстонии увеличат штрафы в финансовом секторе
- 10.10.2019 Competitiveness and circularity: approaches in the Baltic Sea Region
- 10.10.2019 Economy and finances combined: Valdis Dombrovskis’ approval in European Parliament
- 10.10.2019 В Риге открывается передвижная выставка «Дорога в Иерусалим»