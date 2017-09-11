Lithuania posts 0.9% monthly inflation for September

Lithuania's consumer prices rose by 0.9% in September from August following three consecutive months of negative inflation, the country's statistics office said.

The 1-year inflation rate eased to 2.2% last month, from 2.7% in August, and the average annual inflation rate edged down to 2.4%, from 2.5%.





The monthly index was driven up by rising prices for clothing and footwear, and vegetables, and restaurant and café services.





This was partly offset by falling prices for holiday trips, air travel services, and accommodation services.





Prices for consumer goods rose by 1.3% on a monthly basis and were up by 1.2% compared with a year earlier. Services prices remained almost unchanged m-o-m, but jumped by 4.8% y-o-y.