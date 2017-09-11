Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics
Lithuania posts 0.9% monthly inflation for September
Lithuania's consumer prices rose by 0.9% in September from August following three consecutive months of negative inflation, the country's statistics office said.
The 1-year inflation rate eased to 2.2% last month, from 2.7% in August, and the average annual inflation rate edged down to 2.4%, from
2.5%.
The monthly index was driven up by rising prices for
clothing and footwear, and vegetables, and restaurant and café services.
This was partly offset by falling prices for holiday trips,
air travel services, and accommodation services.
Prices for consumer goods rose by 1.3% on a monthly basis
and were up by 1.2% compared with a year earlier. Services prices remained
almost unchanged m-o-m, but jumped by 4.8% y-o-y.
