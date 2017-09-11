Longer and healthier lives for society: AmCham’s vision statement on Latvian healthcare

Today, the Healthcare working group of the American Chamber of Commerce in Latvia (AmCham) introduced its vision statement on Latvian healthcare to Ilze Vinkele, Minister of Health recognizing the progress achieved towards improving the quality and efficiency of the healthcare system. While AmCham strongly supports the necessity to increase healthcare financing, some of the issues that need immediate attention include data availability, evidence-based decision making, improved quality of healthcare services and promoting closer cooperation among various stakeholders.

Today, AmCham launched a vision statement on Latvian healthcare focusing on ensuring better patient outcomes and longer life expectancy, which would result in an enriched and more productive society. Believing that healthier population and workforce drive the economic development, AmCham calls for predictable and smart policy improvements, inclusiveness of stakeholders and evidence-based decision making.

A vision statement on Latvian healthcare along with two pilot projects (Oncology Data Registry and Towards sustainable risk-sharing solutions) are proposed by the AmCham Health Working Group with an aim to create more efficient, fair, inclusive and sustainable healthcare system that positively contributes to the development of the Latvian economy and society.

The AmCham Healthcare work group is an executive forum for companies organizations from across various healthcare industries bringing together international perspective aiming to improve the quality and access of healthcare. The working group aims at supporting healthcare policy improvements through an open dialogue with stakeholders and providing international perspective to promote efficiency and innovation in the healthcare system.

