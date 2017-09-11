Analytics, Latvia, Medicine, USA
Longer and healthier lives for society: AmCham’s vision statement on Latvian healthcare
Today, AmCham launched a vision statement on Latvian
healthcare focusing on ensuring better patient outcomes and longer life
expectancy, which would result in an enriched and more productive society.
Believing that healthier population and workforce drive the economic
development, AmCham calls for predictable and smart policy improvements,
inclusiveness of stakeholders and evidence-based decision making.
A vision
statement on Latvian healthcare along with two pilot projects (Oncology Data
Registry and Towards
sustainable risk-sharing solutions) are proposed by the AmCham Health
Working Group with an aim to create more efficient, fair, inclusive and
sustainable healthcare system that positively contributes to the development of
the Latvian economy and society.
The AmCham Healthcare work group is an executive forum for
companies organizations from across various healthcare industries bringing
together international perspective aiming to improve the quality and access of
healthcare. The working group aims at supporting healthcare policy improvements
through an open dialogue with stakeholders and providing international
perspective to promote efficiency and innovation in the healthcare system.
To
view the vision statement
To view the pilot project on Oncology Data Registry
To view the
pilot project on Risk Sharing Solutions
AmCham speaks on behalf of more than 150 leading U.S. and
international companies in Latvia. AmCham is committed to fostering trade,
investment, partnership and friendship between the U.S and Latvia and it serves
as a business, knowledge, networking and policy forum for its members and
partners. AmCham’s actions are grounded in four core values: integrity,
responsibility, cooperation and excellence.
