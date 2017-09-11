Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 01.10.2019, 12:59
Latvia: In August, retail trade turnover grew by 3.1%
Compared to August 2018, the most notable turnover growth was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 32.2%) and retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (23.0%). The largest turnover drop was observed in retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores – by 1.9%.
Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 5.0% (not taking into account the calendar influence).
Compared to July, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in August 2019 rose by 0.2%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products decreased by 0.5%. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) rose by 0.9%, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel reduced by 0.4%.
Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 11.5%), but decrease – in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 4.1%).
Compared to July, in August 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 0.5%.
- 01.10.2019 Financing convergence and competitiveness: new efforts in the eurozone states
- 01.10.2019 Estonia: In August, turnover increased the most in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear
- 01.10.2019 Economics minister considers shifting MPC costs to CO2 polluters in transport and energy sectors
- 01.10.2019 CityBee to launch car-sharing services in Latvia
- 01.10.2019 Latvia: All second-pillar pension plans show positive yield
- 30.09.2019 Реквием по концертному залу в Риге
- 30.09.2019 Суд встал на сторону экс-ректора Латвийского университета
- 30.09.2019 Neste Latvia снизит цены на горючее при первой возможности
- 30.09.2019 Латвия: уменьшение пособий по безработице грозит Конституционным судом
- 30.09.2019 Пассажиропоток в Рижском аэропорту за восемь месяцев увеличился на 10,6%