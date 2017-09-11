Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics

Latvia: In August, retail trade turnover grew by 3.1%

Matīss Žuravļevs Trade and Services Statistics Section, 01.10.2019.
Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to August 2018, in August 2019 total retail trade turnover rose by 3.1 %. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 0.7%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) – by 5.5%, turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 2.0%.

Compared to August 2018, the most notable turnover growth was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 32.2%) and retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (23.0%). The largest turnover drop was observed in retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores – by 1.9%.


Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 5.0% (not taking into account the calendar influence).




Compared to July, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in August 2019 rose by 0.2%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products decreased by 0.5%. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) rose by 0.9%, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel reduced by 0.4%.


Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 11.5%), but decrease – in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 4.1%).


Compared to July, in August 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 0.5%.




