Latvia: In August, retail trade turnover grew by 3.1%

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to August 2018, in August 2019 total retail trade turnover rose by 3.1 %. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 0.7%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) – by 5.5%, turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 2.0%.

Compared to August 2018, the most notable turnover growth was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 32.2%) and retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (23.0%). The largest turnover drop was observed in retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores – by 1.9%.





Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 5.0% (not taking into account the calendar influence).













Compared to July, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in August 2019 rose by 0.2%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products decreased by 0.5%. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) rose by 0.9%, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel reduced by 0.4%.





Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 11.5%), but decrease – in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 4.1%).





Compared to July, in August 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 0.5%.