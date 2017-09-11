Analytics, Estonia, Industry
Estonian industrial confidence declines slightly on month in September
The confidence index of Estonian industrial enterprises was -7 points in September, one point lower than in August, while in September 2018 it was 8 points, data available from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research show, referred LETA/BNS.
The expectation concerning an increase in output volumes in the next three months was unchanged on month at 6 points, compared with 21 points in September 2018.
The assessment of managers when it comes to inventories improved by 1 point month over month to 3 points in September, compared with -5 points in September 2018.
The assessment of current demand dropped from -21 points in August to -25 points in September. The indicator had been -3 points in September 2018.
The confidence index of the construction sector declined from -1 point in August to -14 points in September, compared with 11 points in September 2018.
Construction companies' assessment of their order portfolio fell from -4 points in August to -20 points in September. The indicator was 9 points in September 2018.
Construction companies' expectation as to the number of employees in the coming three months fell from 3 points to -7 points in September. In last September, the indicator was 13 points.
