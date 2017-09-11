Analytics, Baltic Export, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Agency lifts 2019 forecast for Lithuanian services exports growth to 14%
"In light of the economic situation in international
markets and Lithuanian export trends this year, the outlook for Lithuanian
export growth in 2019 and 2020 remains sustainable," Vadimas
Ivanovas, head of research and analysis at Enterprise Lithuania, said.
"The export prospects for the services sector and
Lithuanian-based businesses engaged in re-exports continue to grow," he
added.
Goods re-exports are forecast to grow by 7.1% to 11.3 bn
euros, an upward revision from the 6.9% estimate released by the agency at the
start of this year.
Next year, exports of Lithuanian-origin goods are
forecast to grow by 6.8% to 15.5 mln euros and services exports are expected to
expand by 6.4% to 11.8 bn euros.
The agency expects re-exports to grow by 9% to 12.3 bn euros
in 2020.
