Agency lifts 2019 forecast for Lithuanian services exports growth to 14%

Enterprise Lithuania, the government's export promotion agency, sticks to its forecast that exports of Lithuanian-origin goods, not including energy products, will grow by 7.4% to 14.5 bn euros this year, but expects services exports to expand by 14.1% to 11 bn euros, up from the previous projection of 7.4%.

"In light of the economic situation in international markets and Lithuanian export trends this year, the outlook for Lithuanian export growth in 2019 and 2020 remains sustainable," Vadimas Ivanovas, head of research and analysis at Enterprise Lithuania, said.





"The export prospects for the services sector and Lithuanian-based businesses engaged in re-exports continue to grow," he added.





Goods re-exports are forecast to grow by 7.1% to 11.3 bn euros, an upward revision from the 6.9% estimate released by the agency at the start of this year.





Next year, exports of Lithuanian-origin goods are forecast to grow by 6.8% to 15.5 mln euros and services exports are expected to expand by 6.4% to 11.8 bn euros.





The agency expects re-exports to grow by 9% to 12.3 bn euros in 2020.