Matijosaitis, Karbauskis, Landsbergis on Lithuanian politicians' rich list

Liudas Skierus, a member of the municipal council in the northwestern town of Plunge, and Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijosaitis are the wealthiest politicians in Lithuania, according to a rich list released by the Delfi.lt online news site referred LETA/BNS.

Liudas Skierus, a member of the municipal council in the northwestern town of Plunge.

Both of them are shareholders of Viciunu Grupe (Viciunai Group), a leading Lithuanian food product group.





Skierus, whose family's wealth is valued at 136.4 mln euros, tops the list, followed closely by Matijosaitis with 135.6 mln euros.





Ramunas Karbauskis, the Farmers and Green Union's leader who owns the Agrokoncernas Group, is ranked third, with his family's wealth put at 86.4 mln euros.

Vidmantas Dambrauskas, a member of the City Council of Klaipeda who holds shares in several businesses, is placed at number four with 30.1 mln euros.





Rounding up the top-five list is Gabrielius Landsbergis, the leader of the Homeland Union–Lithuanian Christian Democrats, whose family wealth is valued at 19.9 mln euros. His wife, Austeja Landsbergiene, owns a chain of private kindergartens and schools,