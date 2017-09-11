Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Statistics
Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.09.2019, 11:07
Esstonia: Producer price index decreased in August
In August, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment, fuel oils and chemicals and chemical products, but also by a price increase in the manufacture of wood products and furniture.
Compared to August 2018, the index was affected mainly by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment and electricity and heat energy supply, but also by a price increase in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of food products.
|Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008
|July 2019 – August 2019, %
|August 2018 – August 2019, %
|TOTAL
|–0.2
|–1.3
|Manufacturing
|–0.2
|–1.2
|Mining and quarrying
|0.9
|7.5
|Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|0.1
|–8.7
|Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|0
|0.9
The export price index decreased by 0.4% compared to July 2019. The prices of oil and leather products and footwear and electronic equipment decreased the most, while the prices of electricity, forest products and furniture increased. The export price index fell by 1.6% compared to August 2018.
The import price index decreased by 0.2% compared to July 2019. The prices of electricity, oil and wood products decreased more than average, while the prices of agricultural products and metals increased. The import price index fell by 0.6% compared to August 2018.
