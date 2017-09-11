Analytics, Baltic, Financial Services, Loan
Survey: Half of Baltic residents choose lender based on interest rate
Other expenses occurring during the credit repayment period
are equally important. This, according to Luminor, shows a positive
trend that credit repayment possibilities are assessed carefully by residents
in the Baltic countries.
Consumer loans in all three countries are taken more
frequently by men, with men accounting for 54% of the respondents who had taken
a consumer loan in the last two years. The respective ratio was 54% in Estonia,
58% in Lithuania and 51% in Latvia.
Women in the Baltic countries find the possibility to obtain
credit remotely and short approval periods more important than men do. Nearly
50 % of women in the three countries considered the possibility to obtain
credit remotely to be very important, compared with one-third of men who were
of the same opinion. The ratios for men were 30% for Latvia, 28% for Lithuania
and 33% for Estonia.
"We carefully follow the habits of our customers, and
the fact that remote services are becoming more popular is apparent not only in
the area of crediting. More than 85% of Luminor customers in the Baltic
states use remote channels for their day-to-day financial services on a daily
basis," said Kristjan Jasinski, lending expert at Luminor.
"Overall, the number of male and female internet users
in Estonia is equal, therefore it is interesting that the survey revealed
differences between genders -- it is apparent that women are more interested in
using remote services than men. However, our experience shows that the
decision-makers are mostly men," Jasinski said.
Lower total costs during the credit repayment period,
including administrative expenses and fees, were named as very important by 61%
of respondents in Lithuania, 49% in Latvia and 52% in Estonia. Low annual
interest rates were seen as equally important, being mentioned by 62% of
respondents in Lithuania, 49% in Latvia and 48% in Estonia.
For respondents in Latvia, the third most important aspect
was the possibility to deal with everything remotely, with 41% naming this
option as very important, whereas in Lithuania the third most important aspect
was short approval periods, named as very important by 40 % of respondents. 41%
of respondents in Estonia named both remote credit options and the reputation
of a bank as a trustworthy creditor as very important factors.
In the survey conducted in collaboration with market
research agency Norstat, 3,026 respondents in the three countries were
interviewed in June 2019.
