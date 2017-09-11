Analytics, Financial Services, Latvia, Quality of life, Society
Latvia: Income to live a ''normal life'' has reached EUR 1,466
According to a SKDS survey, the income which residents believe is needed to live a ''normal life'' has reached EUR 1,466 per month, reported LETA.
In the survey, people were asked what they believe the monthly income should be to ''live a normal'' life.
This year, the sum has reached EUR 1,466, which is considerably more than last year and is the historically largest average.
For example, in 2000 residents believed EUR 494 would be needed per month to live a ''normal life'', but in 2008, just before the economic crisis - EUR 1,146.
