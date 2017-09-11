Analytics, Estonia, Foodstuff, Retail, Statistics
Friday, 06.09.2019, 17:10
In August, food and transport had the greatest impact on the change in the consumer price index in Estonia
Compared to August 2018, goods were 1.8% and services 3.3% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have fallen by 0.5% and non-regulated prices risen by 3.2% compared to August of the previous year.
Compared to August 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed more than 40% of the total increase of the index. A half of this increase was due to 27% more expensive vegetables. Alcoholic beverages were 5.8% cheaper, diesel fuel 0.6% more expensive and petrol 0.4% cheaper. Of food products, the biggest year-on-year price increases were seen for fresh vegetables (41%), potatoes (35%) and rice (16%) and the biggest price decrease for spirits and liqueurs (9.4%).
Compared to July, the consumer price index was affected the most by transport. Plane tickets purchased for August were 26% more expensive than tickets purchased for July. A greater impact on the change in the index was also exerted by the end of the seasonal discount sales of clothing and a 5.7% increase in rent.
|
Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups,
July 2019
|
Commodity
group
|
August
2018 – August 2019, %
|
July
2019 – August 2019, %
|
TOTAL
|
2.4
|
0.7
|
Food
and non-alcoholic beverages
|
4.6
|
0.0
|
Alcoholic
beverages and tobacco
|
-1.8
|
-1.3
|
Clothing
and footwear
|
0.1
|
2.9
|
Housing
|
2.1
|
1.2
|
Household
goods
|
2.1
|
0.1
|
Health
|
2.6
|
0.3
|
Transport
|
1.0
|
2.4
|
Communications
|
-1.9
|
-0.1
|
Recreation
and culture
|
5.7
|
1.1
|
Education
|
4.6
|
0.3
|
Hotels,
cafés and restaurants
|
1.7
|
-0.4
|
Miscellaneous
goods and services
|
2.2
|
0.2
