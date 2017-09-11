Analytics, Budget, Financial Services, Latvia, Medicine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 06.09.2019, 11:03
73% of Latvia`s residents believe that allocating more funding for healthcare should be a priority - survey
He explained that residents being interviewed were offered
several different areas to choose from, such as science, environmental
protection, rural development and others. 73% of respondents opted for
healthcare when assessing which area should receive additional funding.
Retirement pensions placed second with 37.3%, and education was the third with
about 35%.
Kaktins also said that 92.9% of respondents indicated that
the healthcare budget should be increased. Only 4.8% of respondents said that
healthcare financing should not be raised.
Respondents were also asked to evaluate the availability of
healthcare services, and almost half considered it to be poor. 14.1% of
respondents consider the accessibility of healthcare services very poor, 31.4%
- poor, and 42% - mediocre. Only 7.3% of respondents said that access to
healthcare services was good and 2.7% said it was excellent.
Almost 78.9% of respondents mentioned long lines of patients
as the most common obstacle limiting access to healthcare services. 72.3% said
it was high prices for services, 58.6% - lack of medical staff, 30.6% - low
quality of services, while 1.6% said they had not encountered any obstacles.
SKDS interviewed 1,016 randomly selected respondents ages 18
to 75 for the survey this past August.
- 06.09.2019 Организаторы «Рижского бала 2019» представили праздничную программу
- 06.09.2019 Президент “элиты” выступил с речью в Сейме Латвии
- 06.09.2019 Criminal process against Truksnis for allegedly illegal financing of ZZS party closed
- 06.09.2019 40 new stores opened in extension of Alfa shopping mall
- 05.09.2019 Burovs elected chairman of Freeport of Riga board
- 05.09.2019 airBaltic в зимний сезон впервые предложит полеты в Афины, Дублин, Рейкьявик и Штутгарт
- 05.09.2019 SDGs in action: food industry shows a lead in transition
- 05.09.2019 Moody's - Baltic states housing market is positive for mortgage collateral, supports covered bond development
- 05.09.2019 В Сейме - новая фракция