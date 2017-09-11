Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 03.09.2019, 17:42
Latavia; In July, manufacturing output kept growing moderately
Compared to the corresponding month of 2018, the highest output rise was recorded in manufacture of electrical equipment (of 29.7%), manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (23.7%), and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (17.8%). Output increase was also registered in the sector having the second largest share in manufacturing – manufacture of food products (of 2.1%).
Industrial production output drop, in turn, was observed in manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (of 16.3%), manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (8.5%), and manufacture of furniture (5.5%).
Compared to June 2019, in July 2019 industrial production output reduced by 2.1%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Decline was recorded in electricity and gas supply (of 9.1%) as well as mining and quarrying (3.1%), while output increase was observed in manufacturing (0.1%).
Changes
in industrial production output
(as per cent, at constant prices)
|
|
JAN–JUL
2019,
compared
to
JAN–JUL
2018
(calendar
adjusted)
|
JUL
2019, compared to
|
JUN 2019
(seasonally
adjusted)
|
JUL 2018
(calendar
adjusted)
|
Total industrial production
|
0.1
|
-2.1
|
-1.3
|
Mining and quarrying
|
1.7
|
-3.1
|
-14.9
|
Manufacturing
|
3.1
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
Manufacture of food products
|
-0.5
|
1.7
|
2.1
|
Manufacture of beverages
|
0.7
|
-4.8
|
-2.0
|
Manufacture of textiles
|
5.4
|
2.0
|
0.8
|
Manufacture of wearing apparel
|
-5.9
|
-3.3
|
-4.3
|
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and
cork, except furniture
|
1.5
|
-5.0
|
-8.5
|
Manufacture of paper and paper products
|
-1.2
|
-6.1
|
5.4
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|
8.7
|
3.1
|
6.4
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
-4.5
|
-2.3
|
-16.3
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
-4.3
|
2.0
|
3.2
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except
machinery and equipment
|
14.2
|
-0.5
|
17.8
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical
products
|
10.2
|
13.8
|
23.7
|
Manufacture of electrical equipment
|
25.1
|
-2.2
|
29.7
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
|
5.4
|
3.4
|
0.0
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
semi-trailers
|
1.8
|
4.8
|
-2.1
|
Manufacture of furniture
|
-7.2
|
0.1
|
-5.5
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment*
|
14.4
|
3.4
|
8.4
|
Electricity and gas supply
|
-12.0
|
-9.1
|
-6.2
Manufacturing turnover2
Compared to July 2018, in July 2019 manufacturing turnover increased by 0.6% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market went up by 1.1% and in export by 0.4% (of which drop of 2% in euro area and rise of 2.5% in non-euro area).
Compared to June 2019, in July 2019 manufacturing turnover fell by 1.1% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market dropped by 1.8% and in export by 0.7% (of which by 0.2% in euro area and by 1.1% in non-euro area).
Methodological explanations
1The volume index of industrial production describes changes in the volume of industrial production during the reference period in comparison to the base period. The index is estimated by recalculating the production output indicator at constant prices with the help of producer price indices.
2The industrial turnover index measures the monthly development of market demand for industrial goods and services. It is calculated at current prices without excluding price influence. Unlike industrial goods that also include unfinished goods and goods in stock, turnover only includes the goods sold and industrial services provided.
- 03.09.2019 Changes to tax system should not be made at the moment - PM
- 03.09.2019 Internal Security Bureau detains former Latvian Border Guard chief Garbars
- 03.09.2019 Head of Merko's subsidiary also being questioned re Latvian cartel agreement investigation
- 03.09.2019 Corruption Prevention Bureau raids offices of construction companies, state officials in suspicion of cartel agreement, bribery
- 03.09.2019 Electricity production in Estonia down 6% on year in 2018
- 03.09.2019 KNAB проводит обыски как минимум в десяти строительных фирмах и у ряда должностных лиц
- 03.09.2019 There will be funds in next year's budget to keep minimum wage for teachers at EUR 750 - Suplinska
- 03.09.2019 Number of driving licenses issued in Latvia up 12.1% in eight months
- 03.09.2019 Юрист: RERE в клюве у KNAB
- 03.09.2019 Latvian state police seize 300 kilos of drugs