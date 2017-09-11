Latavia; In July, manufacturing output kept growing moderately

Mārīte Baranova Industrial and Construction Statistics Section, 03.09.2019.



Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to July 2018, in July 2019 industrial production output decreased by 1.3% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Output decline was recorded in electricity and gas supply (of 6.2%) as well as mining and quarrying (14.9%), while output increase was registered in manufacturing (1.3%).

Compared to the corresponding month of 2018, the highest output rise was recorded in manufacture of electrical equipment (of 29.7%), manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (23.7%), and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (17.8%). Output increase was also registered in the sector having the second largest share in manufacturing – manufacture of food products (of 2.1%).

Industrial production output drop, in turn, was observed in manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (of 16.3%), manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (8.5%), and manufacture of furniture (5.5%).

Compared to June 2019, in July 2019 industrial production output reduced by 2.1%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Decline was recorded in electricity and gas supply (of 9.1%) as well as mining and quarrying (3.1%), while output increase was observed in manufacturing (0.1%).





Changes in industrial production output

(as per cent, at constant prices) JAN–JUL 2019, compared to JAN–JUL 2018 (calendar adjusted) JUL 2019, compared to JUN 2019 (seasonally adjusted) JUL 2018 (calendar adjusted) Total industrial production 0.1 -2.1 -1.3 Mining and quarrying 1.7 -3.1 -14.9 Manufacturing 3.1 0.1 1.3 Manufacture of food products -0.5 1.7 2.1 Manufacture of beverages 0.7 -4.8 -2.0 Manufacture of textiles 5.4 2.0 0.8 Manufacture of wearing apparel -5.9 -3.3 -4.3 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture 1.5 -5.0 -8.5 Manufacture of paper and paper products -1.2 -6.1 5.4 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 8.7 3.1 6.4 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products -4.5 -2.3 -16.3 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products -4.3 2.0 3.2 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 14.2 -0.5 17.8 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 10.2 13.8 23.7 Manufacture of electrical equipment 25.1 -2.2 29.7 Manufacture of machinery and equipment 5.4 3.4 0.0 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 1.8 4.8 -2.1 Manufacture of furniture -7.2 0.1 -5.5 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment* 14.4 3.4 8.4 Electricity and gas supply -12.0 -9.1 -6.2



