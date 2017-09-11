Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Statistics
Monday, 02.09.2019, 20:22
Estonia: In July, the decline in industrial production was caused by energy and mining
In July, the total manufacturing production was 2% higher than in July 2018. Over half of the branches of industry produced more than in the same month of the previous year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of food products, computers and electronic products and wood. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of building materials and electrical equipment.
In July, 64% of the total production of manufacturing was sold in the external market. According to unadjusted data, the sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 7% and sales in the domestic market by 13%.
In July 2019, compared to June, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 3% and the manufacturing production by 1%.
Compared to July 2018, the production of electricity decreased by 61%, the production of heat increased by 2%.
|
Change in volume index of industrial production, July
2019
|
Economic
activity
|
Change
on previous month according to seasonally adjusted dataa
|
Change
on same month of previous year
|
|
according
to unadjusted data
|
according
to working-day adjusted datab
|
|
TOTAL
|
-2.9
|
-3.0
|
-5.3
|
|
Energy
production
|
4.3
|
-52.0
|
-52.0
|
|
Mining
|
-23.1
|
-40.3
|
-40.3
|
|
Manufacturing
|
-0.7
|
5.3
|
2.5
|
|
manufacture
of wood and wood products
|
4.5
|
6.7
|
4.1
|
|
manufacture
of food products
|
3.1
|
7.8
|
5.7
|
|
manufacture
of computers, electronic and optical products
|
-13.0
|
7.1
|
4.5
|
|
manufacture
of fabricated metal products
|
-4.7
|
5.5
|
2.1
|
|
manufacture
of electrical equipment
|
-0.8
|
0.9
|
-2.9
|
|
manufacture
of furniture
|
3.4
|
6.1
|
2.2
|
|
manufacture
of motor vehicles
|
-2.2
|
-6.6
|
-8.8
|
|
manufacture
of building materials
|
-2.7
|
-1.0
|
-3.6
|
|
manufacture
of machinery and equipment
|
-8.3
|
-0.1
|
-3.4
|
|
manufacture
of chemical products
|
6.5
|
4.4
|
1.8
|
