Estonia: In July, the decline in industrial production was caused by energy and mining

According to Statistics Estonia, in July 2019, the production by industrial enterprises decreased 5% compared to July 2018. Production increased in manufacturing, but decreased in both energy and mining.

In July, the total manufacturing production was 2% higher than in July 2018. Over half of the branches of industry produced more than in the same month of the previous year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of food products, computers and electronic products and wood. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of building materials and electrical equipment.





In July, 64% of the total production of manufacturing was sold in the external market. According to unadjusted data, the sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 7% and sales in the domestic market by 13%.





In July 2019, compared to June, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 3% and the manufacturing production by 1%.





Compared to July 2018, the production of electricity decreased by 61%, the production of heat increased by 2%.













Change in volume index of industrial production, July 2019

(percentages) Economic activity Change on previous month according to seasonally adjusted dataa Change on same month of previous year according to unadjusted data according to working-day adjusted datab TOTAL -2.9 -3.0 -5.3 Energy production 4.3 -52.0 -52.0 Mining -23.1 -40.3 -40.3 Manufacturing -0.7 5.3 2.5 manufacture of wood and wood products 4.5 6.7 4.1 manufacture of food products 3.1 7.8 5.7 manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products -13.0 7.1 4.5 manufacture of fabricated metal products -4.7 5.5 2.1 manufacture of electrical equipment -0.8 0.9 -2.9 manufacture of furniture 3.4 6.1 2.2 manufacture of motor vehicles -2.2 -6.6 -8.8 manufacture of building materials -2.7 -1.0 -3.6 manufacture of machinery and equipment -8.3 -0.1 -3.4 manufacture of chemical products 6.5 4.4 1.8

a In the case of the seasonally adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the previous period.

b In the case of the working-day adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.