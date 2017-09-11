Analytics, Latvia, Statistics, Transport
Freight and passenger transport reduce in the first half in Latvia
33.7 mln tons
of freights were carried in transport by road, a decrease of 4.2% on the 1st half
of 2018. 24.5 mln tons of national freights were carried, a drop of
3.3%. International freights accounted for 9.2 mln tonnes – 6.3% less.
1.5 mln tons
of oil products were transported by the oil products pipeline, a drop of 10.5%.
Freight
traffic with land and pipeline transport during the 1st half of
2019
(million tonnes)
|
|
First
half of 2017
|
First
half of 2018
|
First
half of 2019
|
Changes
of the 1st half of 2019 as percent compared to the 1st half
of 2018
|
Total
|
57.5
|
60.7
|
57.2
|
-5.8
|
rail transport
|
24.4
|
23.8
|
21.9
|
-7.9
|
road transport
|
30.8
|
35.2
|
33.7
|
-4.2
|
pipeline transport
|
2.3
|
1.7
|
1.5
|
-10.5
In the 1st half of 2019 the volume of freights carried at ports has remained at the level of 2018
In the 1st half
of 2019, freights transported to and from Latvian ports accounted for
32.4 mln tonnes, which is 0.2% less than in the 1st half
of 2018. Freight turnover at Riga port was 16.2 mln tonnes, 8.3%
less, at Ventspils port – 11.5 mln tonnes or 15.4% more, at Liepāja
port – 3.7 mln tonnes or 5.5% less, but at minor ports – 1 mln tonnes
or 8.1% more than in the 1st quarter of 2018.
27.7 mln tons
of freights were shipped from ports, which is 1.9% less than during the 1st half
of 2018. 35.4% of freights loaded onto ships were comprised by coal. Its volume
rose by 0.4 mln tonnes (3.9%). The volume of timber loaded increased
by 0.1 mln tonnes or 5%, whereas the volume of freights in containers
– by 2.7%. In turn, shipping of oil products reduced by 1.1 mln tonnes
or 16.5%, but of roll on/roll off – by 6.3%.
The volume
of freights received at ports rose by 11.3%. The volume of unloaded oil
products grew by 20%, but volume of roll on/roll off – by 0.4%. The volume of
unloaded freights in containers reduced by 2.1%.
Riga
International Airport received and shipped 13.3 thousand tonnes of
cargo, which was 7% more.
Slight drop in the number of passengers carried by land and sea transport
During the
1st half of 2019, the number of passengers carried by land
passenger transport comprised 120.3 mln passengers, less by 0.8% than
in the 1st half of 2018.
The number
of passengers carried by rail transport increased by 2.6%, the number of
passengers carried by regular bus traffic lines remained at the level of the
previous year (increase of 0.3%), but the number of passengers carried by urban
electrified transport reduced by 3.3%.
The number
of passengers arrived at and departed from Latvian ports with ferries accounted
for 483.6 thousand, which is 0.6% less than in the 1st half
of 2018.
There were
27.9 thousand passengers who arrived at the Riga Passenger Terminal
via cruise ships – 0.4% less than in the corresponding period of time of the
previous year.
The number
of passengers arrived at and departed from the Riga International Airport
constituted 3.6 mln, which is 9.5% more than in 1st half
of 2018.
