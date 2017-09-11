Freight and passenger transport reduce in the first half in Latvia

Edīte Miezīte Transport and Tourism Statistics Section, 02.09.2019.



Data of the Central Statistical Bureau show that, compared to the 1st half of 2018, during the 1st half of 2019 the volume of freights carried by rail and road has decreased. 57.2 mln tons of the freight was carried by land and pipeline transport, which is a drop of 3.5 mln tons (5.8%) compared to the year before. 21.9 mln tons of freights were carried in transport by rail, a decrease of 7.9% on the 1st half of 2018. National freights by rail accounted for 0.6 mln tonnes – 0.8% less. In international traffic the volume of freight carried by rail reduced by 8.1%.

33.7 mln tons of freights were carried in transport by road, a decrease of 4.2% on the 1st half of 2018. 24.5 mln tons of national freights were carried, a drop of 3.3%. International freights accounted for 9.2 mln tonnes – 6.3% less.

1.5 mln tons of oil products were transported by the oil products pipeline, a drop of 10.5%.

Freight traffic with land and pipeline transport during the 1st half of 2019

(million tonnes) First half of 2017 First half of 2018 First half of 2019 Changes of the 1st half of 2019 as percent compared to the 1st half of 2018 Total 57.5 60.7 57.2 -5.8 rail transport 24.4 23.8 21.9 -7.9 road transport 30.8 35.2 33.7 -4.2 pipeline transport 2.3 1.7 1.5 -10.5





In the 1st half of 2019 the volume of freights carried at ports has remained at the level of 2018 In the 1st half of 2019, freights transported to and from Latvian ports accounted for 32.4 mln tonnes, which is 0.2% less than in the 1st half of 2018. Freight turnover at Riga port was 16.2 mln tonnes, 8.3% less, at Ventspils port – 11.5 mln tonnes or 15.4% more, at Liepāja port – 3.7 mln tonnes or 5.5% less, but at minor ports – 1 mln tonnes or 8.1% more than in the 1st quarter of 2018.





27.7 mln tons of freights were shipped from ports, which is 1.9% less than during the 1st half of 2018. 35.4% of freights loaded onto ships were comprised by coal. Its volume rose by 0.4 mln tonnes (3.9%). The volume of timber loaded increased by 0.1 mln tonnes or 5%, whereas the volume of freights in containers – by 2.7%. In turn, shipping of oil products reduced by 1.1 mln tonnes or 16.5%, but of roll on/roll off – by 6.3%.

The volume of freights received at ports rose by 11.3%. The volume of unloaded oil products grew by 20%, but volume of roll on/roll off – by 0.4%. The volume of unloaded freights in containers reduced by 2.1%.

Riga International Airport received and shipped 13.3 thousand tonnes of cargo, which was 7% more.

