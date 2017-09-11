Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics

Latvia: In July, retail trade turnover grew by 1.4%

Matīss Žuravļevs Trade and Services Statistics Section, 02.09.2019.Print version
Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to July 2018, in July 2019 total retail trade turnover rose by 1.4%. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 1.4 %. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 2.5%, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – reduced by 1.7%.

Compared to July 2018, the most notable turnover growth was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 33.8%), retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (14.0%) and retail sale via stalls and markets (10.7%). The most significant turnover decline, in turn, was registered in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 3.0%) and retail sale of electrical household appliances (2.3%).


Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 5.5% (not taking into account the calendar influence).




Compared to June, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in July 2019 reduced by 0.5%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 0.3%. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) decreased by 1.0%, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 0.6%.


Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (of 8.9%), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 7.9 %), as well as retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (7.5%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 9.2 %) and retail sale via stalls and markets (of 6.2%).


Compared to June, in July 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 3.9%.


Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)

 

July 2019 (%), compared to:

June 2019 (seasonally adjusted)

July 2018 (calendar adjusted)

Retail trade – total

99.5

101.4

retail sale of food products, total

100.3

101.4

retail sale of non-food products, total

99.1

101.3

retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products

101.4

133.8

retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores

108.9

114.0

retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores

103.2

97.7

retail sale of hardware, instruments, construction materials and sanitary goods

97.2

97.0

retail sale of cultural and recreation goods

107.9

104.4

retail trade in pharmaceutical and medical goods

107.5

99.7

retail sale of cosmetics and toiletries

101.4

101.6

retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods

90.8

98.9

retail sale in stalls or markets

93.8

110.7

retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

97.3

105.4

retail sale of automotive fuel

99.4

98.3




