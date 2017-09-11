Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics
Latvia: In July, retail trade turnover grew by 1.4%
Compared to July 2018, the most notable turnover growth was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 33.8%), retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (14.0%) and retail sale via stalls and markets (10.7%). The most significant turnover decline, in turn, was registered in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 3.0%) and retail sale of electrical household appliances (2.3%).
Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 5.5% (not taking into account the calendar influence).
Compared to June, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in July 2019 reduced by 0.5%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 0.3%. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) decreased by 1.0%, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 0.6%.
Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (of 8.9%), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 7.9 %), as well as retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (7.5%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 9.2 %) and retail sale via stalls and markets (of 6.2%).
Compared to June, in July 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 3.9%.
Turnover
indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)
|
|
July 2019
(%), compared
to:
|
June 2019
(seasonally adjusted)
|
July 2018
(calendar adjusted)
|
Retail trade – total
|
99.5
|
101.4
|
retail sale of food products, total
|
100.3
|
101.4
|
retail sale of non-food products, total
|
99.1
|
101.3
|
retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly
non-food products
|
101.4
|
133.8
|
retail sale of information and communication
equipment in specialised stores
|
108.9
|
114.0
|
retail sale of electrical household appliances in
specialised stores
|
103.2
|
97.7
|
retail sale of hardware, instruments, construction
materials and sanitary goods
|
97.2
|
97.0
|
retail sale of cultural and recreation goods
|
107.9
|
104.4
|
retail trade in pharmaceutical and medical goods
|
107.5
|
99.7
|
retail sale of cosmetics and toiletries
|
101.4
|
101.6
|
retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods
|
90.8
|
98.9
|
retail sale in stalls or markets
|
93.8
|
110.7
|
retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
97.3
|
105.4
|
retail sale of automotive fuel
|
99.4
|
98.3
