Latvia: In July, retail trade turnover grew by 1.4%

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to July 2018, in July 2019 total retail trade turnover rose by 1.4%. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 1.4 %. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 2.5%, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – reduced by 1.7%.

Compared to July 2018, the most notable turnover growth was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 33.8%), retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (14.0%) and retail sale via stalls and markets (10.7%). The most significant turnover decline, in turn, was registered in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 3.0%) and retail sale of electrical household appliances (2.3%).





Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 5.5% (not taking into account the calendar influence).













Compared to June, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in July 2019 reduced by 0.5%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 0.3%. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) decreased by 1.0%, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 0.6%.





Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (of 8.9%), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 7.9 %), as well as retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (7.5%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 9.2 %) and retail sale via stalls and markets (of 6.2%).





Compared to June, in July 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 3.9%.





Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity

(at constant prices)