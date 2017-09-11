Estonia: Economic growth slowed down in the 2nd quarter

According to Statistics Estonia, gross domestic product (GDP) of Estonia increased 3.6% in the 2nd quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the 2nd quarter of 2019, the Estonian GDP was 7.1 billion euros at current prices.





The seasonally and working day adjusted GDP grew 0.4% compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, the seasonally and working day adjusted GDP increased 3.8%.





The biggest contributor to economic growth was information and communication, where the value added increased faster than ever. Professional, scientific and technical activities, wholesale and retail trade and manufacturing also contributed significantly. Similarly to information and communication, the contribution of professional, scientific and technical activities to economic growth was the biggest in the past 15 years. For the second consecutive quarter, the only significant negative impact on the economic growth came from electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.



