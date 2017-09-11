Analytics, Economics, Estonia, GDP, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 30.08.2019, 11:57
Estonia: Economic growth slowed down in the 2nd quarter
Domestic demand increased 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. This growth was driven by investments, which increased 24.6%. The major contributions to the growth were investments made by non-financial enterprises into buildings and structures, and into transport equipment. Households’ investments into dwellings contributed notably as well. The only negative contribution to investment was that of the government sector. Private consumption grew modestly — by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter.
The exports of goods and services grew 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The export of goods increased 3.7%, with the biggest contribution coming from computers, electronic and optical equipment. The exports of services experienced a slight decline (-0.5%), which was mainly due to the modest sales of storage and support services for transportation and travel services. The imports of goods and services grew 5% however. The import of goods grew 5.8%, largely thanks to imports of motor vehicles, trailers and semitrailers. The imports of services growth stayed at 2.6%. The share of net exports in GDP was 3.4% in the 2nd quarter of 2019.
In the 2nd quarter, the number of employed persons and the number of hours worked both remained at the same level as in the previous quarter. As a result, the productivity per person employed increased 3.8% and the productivity per hours worked 3.9%. The growth of unit labour cost increased 7.3% under the wage growth pressure.
