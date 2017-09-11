Estonia: Turnover growth of retail trade enterprises continued in July

According to Statistics Estonia, in July 2019, compared to July of the previous year, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 5% at constant prices and was 661 mln euros.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased 6% compared to July 2018. Turnover increased in all economic activities, most in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, flowers, plants etc. and in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (7% growth in each).





The turnover of grocery stores increased by 4% compared to July of the previous year.

The turnover of enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuel, which had decreased in May and June, started to grow again in July and increased 2% compared to July of the previous year.





Compared to the previous month, in July, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 5%. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the growth was 1%. In the seven months of 2019 (January–July), the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.







