Wednesday, 28.08.2019, 12:43
Over July, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 0.2% in Lithuania
Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food
products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 1.2%, of those trading
in non-food products – by 0.2%, of those engaged in retail trade of
automotive fuel – increased by 1.5% at constant prices.
July 2019, against July 2018, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 4.8% at constant prices.
The turnover of enterprises trading in food products increased by 0.6, of those trading in non-food products – 8.2, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 6.8% at constant prices.
In July 2019, the turnover of food and beverage service enterprises (VAT excluded) amounted to EUR 81.6 mln at current prices and, against June 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 1% at constant prices.In July 2019, against July 2018, calendar adjusted, the turnover of food and beverage service enterprises increased by 7% at constant prices.
