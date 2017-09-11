Changes in industry in Lithuania

In July 2019, based on provisional data, industrial production totalled EUR 1.96 bn at current prices and, compared to June, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 1.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – 2.3%).

Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, an increase in production was observed for the manufacture of other transport vehicles and equipment – 38.3% (unadjusted – 38.5%), manufacture of basic metals – 34.4% (unadjusted – 49.6 %), manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products – 32% (unadjusted – 19 %), other manufacture – 26.3 % (unadjusted – 15.6%), manufacture of repair and installation of machinery and equipment – 25.7% (unadjusted – 19.4%), manufacture of leather and leather products – 21.8% (unadjusted – 26.1%).





Table 1. Changes in industrial production

At constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−), %





Economic activities July 2019, against January–July 2019, against June 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted June 2019 July 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted July 2018 January–July 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted January–July 2018 Industry (B–E) 1.2 2.3 5.2 6.9 5.1 5.1 Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C) 0.8 1.9 4.6 6.4 5.5 5.5 Mining and quarrying (B) 5.4 14.0 –6.5 –2.3 3.4 2.5 Manufacturing (C) 0.8 1.8 4.7 6.5 5.5 5.5 Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19) 1.6 5.3 6.1 9.4 6.6 6.1 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D) 5.1 8.4 15.9 15.9 0.5 0.5 Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply) 12.7 19.7 20.5 21.6 4.5 4.5 Main industrial groupings Energy products –2.3 –6.9 2.1 –0.3 1.2 2.4 Intermediate goods –0.7 3.2 3.7 6.5 7.3 6.8 Capital goods 16.2 5.6 27.3 30.6 13.4 13.1 Consumer durables 6.9 11.1 9.5 13.0 3.9 3.6 Consumer non-durables –1.2 6.4 –0.7 2.4 2.7 2.2







