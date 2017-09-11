Analytics, Industry, Lithuania, Statistics
Changes in industry in Lithuania
Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, an
increase in production was observed for the manufacture of other transport
vehicles and equipment – 38.3% (unadjusted – 38.5%), manufacture of basic
metals – 34.4% (unadjusted – 49.6 %), manufacture of computer, electronic and
optical products – 32% (unadjusted – 19 %), other manufacture – 26.3 %
(unadjusted – 15.6%), manufacture of repair and installation of machinery and
equipment – 25.7% (unadjusted – 19.4%), manufacture of leather and leather
products – 21.8% (unadjusted – 26.1%).
Table 1. Changes in industrial production
At constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−), %
|
Economic activities
|
July
2019, against
|
January–July
2019, against
|
June
2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
June
2019
|
July
2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
July
2018
|
January–July
2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
January–July
2018
|
Industry
(B–E)
|
1.2
|
2.3
|
5.2
|
6.9
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
Mining
and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C)
|
0.8
|
1.9
|
4.6
|
6.4
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
Mining
and quarrying (B)
|
5.4
|
14.0
|
–6.5
|
–2.3
|
3.4
|
2.5
|
Manufacturing
(C)
|
0.8
|
1.8
|
4.7
|
6.5
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
Manufacturing
(except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19)
|
1.6
|
5.3
|
6.1
|
9.4
|
6.6
|
6.1
|
Electricity,
gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D)
|
5.1
|
8.4
|
15.9
|
15.9
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
Water
supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division
36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply)
|
12.7
|
19.7
|
20.5
|
21.6
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
Main
industrial groupings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
products
|
–2.3
|
–6.9
|
2.1
|
–0.3
|
1.2
|
2.4
|
Intermediate
goods
|
–0.7
|
3.2
|
3.7
|
6.5
|
7.3
|
6.8
|
Capital
goods
|
16.2
|
5.6
|
27.3
|
30.6
|
13.4
|
13.1
|
Consumer
durables
|
6.9
|
11.1
|
9.5
|
13.0
|
3.9
|
3.6
|
Consumer
non-durables
|
–1.2
|
6.4
|
–0.7
|
2.4
|
2.7
|
2.2
