Changes in industry in Lithuania

Lina Kiškienė Chief Specialist, Short-term Period Business Statistics Division, 27.08.2019.Print version
In July 2019, based on provisional data, industrial production totalled EUR 1.96 bn at current prices and, compared to June, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 1.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – 2.3%).

Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, an increase in production was observed for the manufacture of other transport vehicles and equipment – 38.3% (unadjusted – 38.5%), manufacture of basic metals – 34.4% (unadjusted – 49.6 %), manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products – 32% (unadjusted – 19 %), other manufacture – 26.3 % (unadjusted – 15.6%), manufacture of repair and installation of machinery and equipment – 25.7% (unadjusted – 19.4%), manufacture of leather and leather products – 21.8% (unadjusted – 26.1%).


Table 1. Changes in industrial production
At constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−), %


Economic activities

July 2019, against

January–July 2019, against

June 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted

June 2019

July 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted

July 2018

January–July 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted

January–July 2018

Industry (B–E)

1.2

2.3

5.2

6.9

5.1

5.1

Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C)

0.8

1.9

4.6

6.4

5.5

5.5

Mining and quarrying (B)

5.4

14.0

–6.5

–2.3

3.4

2.5

Manufacturing (C)

0.8

1.8

4.7

6.5

5.5

5.5

Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19)

1.6

5.3

6.1

9.4

6.6

6.1

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D)

5.1

8.4

15.9

15.9

0.5

0.5

Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply)

12.7

19.7

20.5

21.6

4.5

4.5

Main industrial groupings

 

 

 

 

 

 

Energy products

–2.3

–6.9

2.1

–0.3

1.2

2.4

Intermediate goods

–0.7

3.2

3.7

6.5

7.3

6.8

Capital goods

16.2

5.6

27.3

30.6

13.4

13.1

Consumer durables

6.9

11.1

9.5

13.0

3.9

3.6

Consumer non-durables

–1.2

6.4

–0.7

2.4

2.7

2.2






