In July overall level of construction costs has remained the same

Data of Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to June, level of construction costs in Latvia in July 2019 remained the same. Maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment grew by 0.2%, prices of building materials – by 0.1%, but labour remuneration of workers decreased by 0.4%.

In July, the average level of construction costs was mainly affected by the increase in maintenance and operational costs of lorries, as well as by the increase in prices of asphalt concrete, metal structures and small metal products. Dolomite chips and labour remuneration of assemblers had downward effect.





Compared to July 2018, construction costs rose by 3.9%. Labour remuneration of workers increased by 6.8%, prices of building materials – by 3.3%, but maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment – by 2.7%.











