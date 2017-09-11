Analytics, Construction, Latvia, Statistics
In July overall level of construction costs has remained the same
In 2019, the data on prices of construction resources were provided by approximately 200 construction enterprises and more than 50 trade enterprises. When calculating the Construction Cost Index, the prices of building materials submitted by enterprises for the calculation of producer price indices in industry and import price index are also used.
The sample includes construction enterprises with the highest value of own account construction works in 2018. The share of enterprises with the value of own account construction work exceeding EUR 1 mln per year accounted for 87%, in 36% of which the value of own account construction work exceeded EUR 5 mln per year. The criterion for the sample of trade enterprises is their turnover and specialisation.
Information on changes of construction costs in August 2019 will be published on 26 September.
