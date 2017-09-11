Estonian industrial confidence remains on July level in August

The confidence index of Estonian industrial enterprises was -6 points in August, the same as in July, while in August 2018 it was 10 points, according to the data available from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research show LETA/BNS.

The expectation concerning an increase in output volumes in the next three months climbed from -5 points to 6 points on month, compared with 32 points in August 2018.

The assessment of managers when it comes to inventories improved by 2 points from 0 points in July to 2 points in August, compared with -2 points in August 2018.

The assessment of current demand dropped by 7 points month over month from -14 points in July to -21 points in August. The indicator had been -5 points in August 2018.

The confidence index of the construction sector declined from 8 points in July to -1 point in August, compared with 14 points in July 2018.

Construction companies' assessment of their order portfolio climbed from -5 points in July to -4 points in August. The indicator was 16 points in August 2018.

Construction companies' expectation as to the number of employees in the coming three months fell from 21 points to 3 points in August. In last August, the indicator was 11 points.