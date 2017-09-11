Analytics, Estonia, Industry
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 27.08.2019, 07:54
Estonian industrial confidence remains on July level in August
The expectation concerning an increase in output volumes in
the next three months climbed from -5 points to 6 points on month, compared
with 32 points in August 2018.
The assessment of managers when it comes to inventories
improved by 2 points from 0 points in July to 2 points in August, compared with
-2 points in August 2018.
The assessment of current demand dropped by 7 points month
over month from -14 points in July to -21 points in August. The indicator had
been -5 points in August 2018.
The confidence index of the construction sector declined
from 8 points in July to -1 point in August, compared with 14 points in July
2018.
Construction companies' assessment of their order portfolio
climbed from -5 points in July to -4 points in August. The indicator was 16
points in August 2018.
Construction companies' expectation as to the number of
employees in the coming three months fell from 21 points to 3 points in August.
In last August, the indicator was 11 points.
- 27.08.2019 Lithuania ranked 23rd in Digital Quality of Life index
- 26.08.2019 Estonia: Smart Production Nordic buys mattress manufacturer Toom Tekstiil
- 26.08.2019 Жители Латвии путешествуют все активнее
- 26.08.2019 Шестимесячная чистая прибыль Silvano упала на 14,4 %
- 26.08.2019 Встреча Кальюлайд и Путина привела российских туристов в Эстонию
- 26.08.2019 Minister: TalTech incident casting shadow all over Estonia's scientific excellence
- 26.08.2019 31% of medics working in Latvia were over the age of 60 in 2018
- 26.08.2019 Price of land plots for private homes up 19% Estonia in 2018
- 26.08.2019 Estonia: Free public bus transport makes passenger numbers soar in Tartu County