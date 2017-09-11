Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 21.08.2019, 16:16
Latvia: In July, level of producer prices in industry dropped by 0.2%
Prices of goods sold on the domestic market reduced by 0.3%, whereas prices of exported products did not change. Prices of products exported to euro area countries fell by 0.5%, while prices of products exported to non-euro area countries rose by 0.3%.
Drop in the prices in manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, gas and heat supply, as well as trade and production of electricity had the strongest downward influence on producer prices over the month. Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, in turn, had upward effect.
Producer
price changes in July 2019
(as per cent)
|
|
Weights
|
Price
changes in July 2019, compared to
|
June 2019
|
July 2018
|
Industrial production – total
|
100.0
|
-0.2
|
1.5
|
Mining and quarrying
|
2.6
|
0.0
|
1.6
|
Manufacturing
|
77.4
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
16.1
|
-0.8
|
7.2
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and
remediation activities
|
3.9
|
0.1
|
4.1
|
Products sold on the domestic market
|
100.0
|
-0.3
|
4.1
|
Mining and quarrying
|
1.9
|
-0.7
|
3.0
|
Manufacturing
|
57.2
|
-0.1
|
2.1
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
33.9
|
-0.8
|
7.2
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and
remediation activities
|
7.0
|
0.2
|
5.8
|
Exported products
|
100.0
|
0.0
|
-1.0
|
Mining and quarrying
|
3.2
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
Manufacturing
|
95.7
|
0.0
|
-1.0
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and
remediation activities
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
-5.2
Compared to July 2018, in July 2019 the average level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 1.5%. Prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 4.1%, while prices of exported products fell by 1.0%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries dropped by 0.2% and of products exported to non-euro area countries by 1.6%.
Production of electricity, heat supply, trade and distribution of electricity, as well as manufacture of selected food products had the most significant upward influence on the producer price changes during the year. Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, in turn, had the most significant downward influence.
This year, information on producer prices in industry is provided by more than 600 enterprises, which inform the CSB about approximately 2.4 thousand prices every month – 1.3 thousand of which are related to products and industrial services sold on the domestic market and 1.1 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with the respective information being then used for index calculations.
- 21.08.2019 Из-за прекращения работы PNB banka пенсии и пособия не получили своевременно более 10 тыс. человек
- 21.08.2019 Что препятствует внедрению экологически дружественной доставки?
- 21.08.2019 В преддверии нового учебного года в Латвии не хватает около 500 педагогов
- 21.08.2019 Привлекаем инвестиции на Балтийском транспортном форуме
- 21.08.2019 Finance Ministry cuts Latvia's economic growth forecast for 2020
- 21.08.2019 Lithuanian PM to discuss Riga's position on Belarus' N-plant with his Latvian counterpart
- 21.08.2019 Latvia: Food and Veterinary Service shuts down two Pakistanas Kebabs associated companies for hygiene violations
- 21.08.2019 Latvia: Occupation Museum operated with losses last year, may face bankruptcy in ten years
- 21.08.2019 KNAB detains Ogre regional council chair Egils Helmanis
- 21.08.2019 Riga Airport plans to service 7.5 mln passengers this year