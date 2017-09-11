Producer price index in Estonia continued to rise in July

In July 2019, the change in the producer price index of industrial output was 0.1% compared to June 2019 and -0.2% compared to July 2018.

In July, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price increase in electricity production, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products and wood and wood products.





Compared to July 2018, the index was affected more than average by a price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply and in the manufacture of electronic equipment. Price increase in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of food products also had an impact.













In July 2019, the export price index increased by 0.3% compared to June 2019 and by 0.2% compared to July 2018.





In July, compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, oil and leather products and footwear increased more than average, while the prices of forest, agricultural and chemical products decreased.





In July 2019, the import price index decreased by 0.2% compared to June 2019 and by 0.3% compared to July 2018.





In July, compared to the previous month, the prices of leather products, footwear, agricultural and forest products decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, furniture and electronic equipment increased.