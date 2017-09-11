Analytics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 21.08.2019, 14:44
Producer price index in Estonia continued to rise in July
In July, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price increase in electricity production, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products and wood and wood products.
Compared to July 2018, the index was affected more than average by a price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply and in the manufacture of electronic equipment. Price increase in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of food products also had an impact.
In July 2019, the export price index increased by 0.3% compared to June 2019 and by 0.2% compared to July 2018.
In July, compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, oil and leather products and footwear increased more than average, while the prices of forest, agricultural and chemical products decreased.
In July 2019, the import price index decreased by 0.2% compared to June 2019 and by 0.3% compared to July 2018.
In July, compared to the previous month, the prices of leather products, footwear, agricultural and forest products decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, furniture and electronic equipment increased.
- 21.08.2019 Finance Ministry cuts Latvia's economic growth forecast for 2020
- 20.08.2019 Lithuania's wholesale electricity price falls 3 pct w-o-w - Elektrum Lietuva
- 20.08.2019 Новое направление в БМА: дигитальный маркетинг
- 20.08.2019 Эксперт: на рынке недвижимости Латвии актуальны компактное жилье и возможности co-living
- 20.08.2019 EU’s strategy towards implementation of SDGs in the states
- 19.08.2019 The highest share of babies born during these summer months in EU was registered in Slovenia and Estonia
- 19.08.2019 Enforcing sustainability: modern challenges and reforms in education (II)
- 19.08.2019 82% домохозяйств Литвы имеют доступ к интернету
- 19.08.2019 В Вильнюсе и Таллинне цены на горючее снижаются, в Риге не меняются
- 19.08.2019 Of Baltic countries, Estonia and Lithuania boost exports in H1