In II quarter 2019, the unemployment rate in Lithuania stood at 6.1%

Dainius Vyšniauskas Chief Specialist, Living Standard and Employment Statistics Division, 15.08.2019.



In II quarter 2019, the unemployment rate stood at 6.1% and, against I quarter 2019, decreased by 0.4 percentage points, against the respective period 2018, increased by 0.2 percentage points.

The male unemployment rate stood at 6.8, female – 5.4%. In II quarter 2019, the youth (persons aged 15–24) unemployment rate stood at 10.2%; and over a quarter, it decreased by 2.3 percentage points, over a year – by 0.7 percentage points.

Over a quarter, the long-term unemployment rate remained unchanged and, in II quarter 2019, stood at 1.8%, against the respective period 2018, decreased by 0.2 percentage points.

Fig. 1. Unemployment rate, 2018–2019, by quarters

%





In II quarter 2019, there were 90.2 thousand unemployed persons aged 15–74, of whom, 10.6 thousand – aged 15–24. Over a quarter, the number of the unemployed decreased by 4.9 thousand, of whom aged 15–24 – by 2.7 thousand. The number of the long-term unemployed totalled 27.1 thousand, or 30% of all unemployed persons. Over a quarter, the number of the long-term unemployed remained almost stable, over a year – decreased by 1.9 thousand.

Table 1. The unemployed

Thousand 2019 II quarter 2018 Increase, decrease (–) II quarter 2019, against I quarter II quarter I quarter 2019 II quarter 2018 thous. % thous. % Total 95.1 90.2 86.0 –4.9 –5.1 4.3 5.0 males 50.9 50.2 47.4 –0.7 –1.3 2.8 5.9 females 44.2 40.0 38.5 –4.2 –9.5 1.5 3.8 Youth (persons aged 15–24) 13.3 10.6 11.5 –2.7 –20.4 –0.9 –7.9

Table 2. The unemployed by duration of unemployment

Thousand 2019 II quarter 2018 Increase, decrease (–) II quarter 2019, against I quarter II quarter I quarter 2019 II quarter 2018 thous. % thous. % Total 95.1 90.2 86.0 –4.9 –5.1 4.3 5.0 Under one moth 11.5 12.2 10.1 0.7 6.1 2.1 20.6 1–5 months 42.2 32.8 28.3 –9.4 –22.3 4.5 16.1 6–11 months 14.4 18.1 18.5 3.7 25.8 –0.4 –2.2 12 months and more (long-term unemployed) 27.0 27.1 29.0 0.1 0.4 –1.9 –6.6

