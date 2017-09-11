Analytics, Employment, Lithuania, Statistics
Thursday, 15.08.2019, 17:39
In II quarter 2019, the unemployment rate in Lithuania stood at 6.1%
The male unemployment rate stood at 6.8, female – 5.4%. In
II quarter 2019, the youth (persons aged 15–24) unemployment rate stood at 10.2%;
and over a quarter, it decreased by 2.3 percentage points, over a year – by 0.7
percentage points.
Over a quarter, the
long-term unemployment rate remained unchanged and, in II quarter
2019, stood at 1.8%, against the respective period 2018, decreased by 0.2
percentage points.
Fig. 1. Unemployment rate, 2018–2019, by quarters
%
In II quarter 2019, there were 90.2 thousand unemployed persons aged 15–74, of whom, 10.6 thousand – aged 15–24. Over a quarter, the number of the unemployed decreased by 4.9 thousand, of whom aged 15–24 – by 2.7 thousand. The number of the long-term unemployed totalled 27.1 thousand, or 30% of all unemployed persons. Over a quarter, the number of the long-term unemployed remained almost stable, over a year – decreased by 1.9 thousand.
Table 1. The unemployed
Thousand
|
|
2019
|
II
quarter 2018
|
Increase,
decrease (–) II quarter 2019, against
|
I
quarter
|
II
quarter
|
I
quarter 2019
|
II
quarter 2018
|
thous.
|
%
|
thous.
|
%
|
Total
|
95.1
|
90.2
|
86.0
|
–4.9
|
–5.1
|
4.3
|
5.0
|
males
|
50.9
|
50.2
|
47.4
|
–0.7
|
–1.3
|
2.8
|
5.9
|
females
|
44.2
|
40.0
|
38.5
|
–4.2
|
–9.5
|
1.5
|
3.8
|
Youth (persons aged 15–24)
|
13.3
|
10.6
|
11.5
|
–2.7
|
–20.4
|
–0.9
|
–7.9
Table 2. The unemployed by duration of unemployment
Thousand
|
|
2019
|
II
quarter 2018
|
Increase,
decrease (–) II quarter 2019, against
|
I
quarter
|
II
quarter
|
I
quarter 2019
|
II
quarter 2018
|
thous.
|
%
|
thous.
|
%
|
Total
|
95.1
|
90.2
|
86.0
|
–4.9
|
–5.1
|
4.3
|
5.0
|
Under one moth
|
11.5
|
12.2
|
10.1
|
0.7
|
6.1
|
2.1
|
20.6
|
1–5 months
|
42.2
|
32.8
|
28.3
|
–9.4
|
–22.3
|
4.5
|
16.1
|
6–11 months
|
14.4
|
18.1
|
18.5
|
3.7
|
25.8
|
–0.4
|
–2.2
|
12 months and more (long-term unemployed)
|
27.0
|
27.1
|
29.0
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
–1.9
|
–6.6
In II quarter 2019, the employment rate of persons aged 15–64 stood at 73%
In II quarter 2019, the
employment rate of persons aged 15–64 stood at 73% and, over a
quarter, it increased by 0.5 percentage points, over a year – by 0.9 percentage
points. In the said age group, the male employment rate was by 1.9 percentage
points higher than that of female (74 and 72.1% respectively). In II quarter
2019, the youth (persons aged 15–24) employment rate remained almost unchanged
and stood at 32.1%; over a year, it increased by 1 percentage point. Over a
quarter, the employment rate of persons aged 55–64 increased by 1.2 percentage
points and, in II quarter 2019, stood at 69.4%.
Fig. 2. Employment rate, 2018–2019, by quarters
In II quarter 2019, the number of persons classified
under the
labour force totalled 1 mln 472 thousand and, against I
quarter 2019, increased by 3.3 thousand.
In II quarter 2019, there were 1 mln 382 thousand employed
persons. Over a quarter, the number of employed
persons increased by 8.2 thousand, over a year – by 11.3 thousand.
There were 93.5 thousand employed young persons (aged 15–24). Over a
quarter, the number of employed young persons increased by 0.2 thousand, over a
year – decreased by 1 thousand.
In II quarter 2019, there were 895.7 thousand economically inactive persons aged
15 and older; more than half (59.6%) of them were old-age pensioners and
persons entitled to anticipatory old-age pension. There were 186.8 thousand
(64.2 %) economically inactive young persons aged 15–24; 92.2% of them were
studying at general, vocational schools, schools of higher education (colleges,
universities).
Table 3. Economic activity of persons aged 15 and older
Thousand
|
|
2019
|
II
quarter 2018
|
Increase,
decrease (–) II quarter 2019, against
|
I
quarter
|
II
quarter
|
I
quarter 2019
|
II
quarter 2018
|
thous.
|
%
|
thous.
|
%
|
Labour force
|
1 469.1
|
1 472.5
|
1 456.8
|
3.3
|
0.2
|
15.6
|
1.1
|
Employed persons
|
1 374.0
|
1 382.2
|
1 370.9
|
8.2
|
0.6
|
11.3
|
0.8
|
males
|
677.4
|
687.3
|
682.7
|
9.9
|
1.5
|
4.6
|
0.7
|
females
|
696.6
|
695.0
|
688.2
|
–1.7
|
–0.2
|
6.7
|
1.0
|
Unemployed
|
95.1
|
90.2
|
86.0
|
–4.9
|
–5.1
|
4.3
|
5.0
|
Economically inactive persons
|
900.5
|
895.7
|
922.6
|
–4.7
|
–0.5
|
–26.9
|
–2.9
For further terms, see the Dictionary of Statistical Terms.
