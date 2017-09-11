Analytics, Employment, Lithuania, Statistics

In II quarter 2019, the unemployment rate in Lithuania stood at 6.1%

Dainius Vyšniauskas Chief Specialist, Living Standard and Employment Statistics Division, 15.08.2019.
In II quarter 2019, the unemployment rate stood at 6.1% and, against I quarter 2019, decreased by 0.4 percentage points, against the respective period 2018, increased by 0.2 percentage points.

The male unemployment rate stood at 6.8, female – 5.4%. In II quarter 2019, the youth (persons aged 15–24) unemployment rate stood at 10.2%; and over a quarter, it decreased by 2.3 percentage points, over a year – by 0.7 percentage points.


Over a quarter, the long-term unemployment rate remained unchanged and, in II quarter 2019, stood at 1.8%, against the respective period 2018, decreased by 0.2 percentage points.


Fig. 1. Unemployment rate, 2018–2019, by quarters
%




In II quarter 2019, there were 90.2 thousand unemployed persons aged 15–74, of whom, 10.6 thousand – aged 15–24. Over a quarter, the number of the unemployed decreased by 4.9 thousand, of whom aged 15–24 – by 2.7 thousand. The number of the long-term unemployed totalled 27.1 thousand, or 30% of all unemployed persons. Over a quarter, the number of the long-term unemployed remained almost stable, over a year – decreased by 1.9 thousand.


Table 1. The unemployed
Thousand

 

2019

II quarter 2018 

Increase, decrease (–) II quarter 2019, against

I quarter

II quarter

I quarter 2019 

II quarter 2018 

thous.

%

thous.

%

Total

95.1

90.2

86.0

–4.9

–5.1

4.3

5.0

males

50.9

50.2

47.4

–0.7

–1.3

2.8

5.9

females

44.2

40.0

38.5

–4.2

–9.5

1.5

3.8

Youth (persons aged 15–24)

13.3

10.6

11.5

–2.7

–20.4

–0.9

–7.9


Table 2. The unemployed by duration of unemployment
Thousand

 

2019

II quarter 2018 

Increase, decrease (–) II quarter 2019, against

I quarter

II quarter

I quarter 2019

II quarter 2018

thous.

%

thous.

%

Total

95.1

90.2

86.0

–4.9

–5.1

4.3

5.0

Under one moth

11.5

12.2

10.1

0.7

6.1

2.1

20.6

1–5 months

42.2

32.8

28.3

–9.4

–22.3

4.5

16.1

6–11 months

14.4

18.1

18.5

3.7

25.8

–0.4

–2.2

12 months and more (long-term unemployed)

27.0

27.1

29.0

0.1

0.4

–1.9

–6.6


In II quarter 2019, the employment rate of persons aged 15–64 stood at 73%

In II quarter 2019, the employment rate of persons aged 15–64 stood at 73% and, over a quarter, it increased by 0.5 percentage points, over a year – by 0.9 percentage points. In the said age group, the male employment rate was by 1.9 percentage points higher than that of female (74 and 72.1% respectively). In II quarter 2019, the youth (persons aged 15–24) employment rate remained almost unchanged and stood at 32.1%; over a year, it increased by 1 percentage point. Over a quarter, the employment rate of persons aged 55–64 increased by 1.2 percentage points and, in II quarter 2019, stood at 69.4%.


Fig. 2. Employment rate, 2018–2019, by quarters

In II quarter 2019, the number of persons classified under the labour force totalled 1 mln 472 thousand and, against I quarter 2019, increased by 3.3 thousand.


In II quarter 2019, there were 1 mln 382 thousand employed persons. Over a quarter, the number of employed persons increased by 8.2 thousand, over a year – by 11.3 thousand. There were 93.5 thousand employed young persons (aged 15–24). Over a quarter, the number of employed young persons increased by 0.2 thousand, over a year – decreased by 1 thousand.


In II quarter 2019, there were 895.7 thousand economically inactive persons aged 15 and older; more than half (59.6%) of them were old-age pensioners and persons entitled to anticipatory old-age pension. There were 186.8 thousand (64.2 %) economically inactive young persons aged 15–24; 92.2% of them were studying at general, vocational schools, schools of higher education (colleges, universities).


Table 3. Economic activity of persons aged 15 and older
Thousand

 

2019

II quarter 2018 

Increase, decrease (–) II quarter 2019, against

I quarter

II quarter

I quarter 2019

II quarter 2018

thous.

%

thous.

%

Labour force

1 469.1

1 472.5

1 456.8

3.3

0.2

15.6

1.1

Employed persons

1 374.0

1 382.2

1 370.9

8.2

0.6

11.3

0.8

males

677.4

687.3

682.7

9.9

1.5

4.6

0.7

females

696.6

695.0

688.2

–1.7

–0.2

6.7

1.0

Unemployed

95.1

90.2

86.0

–4.9

–5.1

4.3

5.0

Economically inactive persons

900.5

895.7

922.6

–4.7

–0.5

–26.9

–2.9


For further terms, see the Dictionary of Statistical Terms.




