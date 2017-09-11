Analytics, Employment, EU – Baltic States, GDP, Statistics
GDP and employment both up by 0.2% in the euro area
BC, Riga, 14.08.2019.
Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.2% in both the euro area (EA19) and in the EU28 during the second quarter of 2019, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the first quarter of 2019, GDP had grown by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU28, informed Eurostat.
Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 1.1% in the euro area and by 1.3% in the EU28 in the second quarter of 2019, after +1.2% and +1.6% respectively in the previous quarter.
During the second quarter of 2019, GDP in the United States increased by 0.5% compared with the previous quarter (after +0.8% in the first quarter of 2019). Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP grew by 2.3% (after +2.7% in the previous quarter)
Employment growth in the euro area and EU28
The number of employed persons increased by 0.2% in both the euro area and the EU28 in the second quarter of 2019, compared with the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2019, employment had grown by 0.4% in both the euro area and the EU28.
Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 1.1% in the euro area and by 1.0% in the EU28 in the second quarter of 2019, after +1.3% and +1.2% respectively in the first quarter of 2019.
These data provide a picture of labour input consistent with the output and income measure of national accounts.
