GDP and employment both up by 0.2% in the euro area

BC, Riga, 14.08.2019.



Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.2% in both the euro area (EA19) and in the EU28 during the second quarter of 2019, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the first quarter of 2019, GDP had grown by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU28, informed Eurostat.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 1.1% in the euro area and by 1.3% in the EU28 in the second quarter of 2019, after +1.2% and +1.6% respectively in the previous quarter.

During the second quarter of 2019, GDP in the United States increased by 0.5% compared with the previous quarter (after +0.8% in the first quarter of 2019). Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP grew by 2.3% (after +2.7% in the previous quarter)





