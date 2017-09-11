Analytics, Construction, Latvia, Statistics
Latvia: In the 2nd quarter of 2019, construction output grew by 1%
Output
decline in civil engineering was affected by the significant reduction (of 32.4%)
in construction of utility projects as well as construction of water projects
and other civil engineering n.e.c. (of 13.1%). Output in construction of roads
and railways went up by 16.1%.
Compared
to the 1st quarter of 2019, in the 2nd quarter
of 2019 construction
output fell by 1.3% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices),
of which specialised construction activities dropped by 5.2%, whereas construction
of buildings and civil engineering grew by 7.5% and 3.6%, respectively.
Construction
output changes
(as %, at constant prices)
|
|
1st half of 2019, compared to the 1st half of 2018, %
(calendar adjusted)
|
Q2 2019, compared to
|
Q1 2019
(seasonally adjusted)
|
Q2 2018
(calendar
adjusted)
|
Total
|
3.4
|
-1.3
|
1.0
|
Construction of buildings
|
4.7
|
7.5
|
4.6
|
Civil engineering
|
-3.4
|
3.6
|
-3.8
|
Construction of roads and railways (incl. bridges)
|
16.2
|
7.7
|
16.1
|
Construction of utility projects
|
-16.0
|
-23.5
|
-32.4
|
Construction of other civil engineering projects
n.e.c. (water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c.)
|
-36.3
|
21.2
|
-13.1
|
Specialised construction activities
|
8.6
|
-5.2
|
0.0
|
Demolition and site preparation
|
-0.2
|
-20.8
|
-33.0
|
Electrical, plumbing and other construction
installation activities
|
14.3
|
-6.7
|
11.3
|
Building completion and finishing (plastering, floor
and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.)
|
1.9
|
-17.8
|
-10.7
|
Other specialised construction activities n.e.c.
|
5.3
|
-5.0
|
-1.4
Building permits granted2
In
the 2nd quarter of 2019, 995 building permits were granted for the
construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of residential
buildings with the total floor space of 223 thousand m2, of which
743 permits with the intended floor space of 165 thousand m2 were
issued for construction of new buildings. Out of the total number,
617 permits were issued for construction of one-dwelling buildings (with
intended floor space of 123 thousand m2).
During
the period, 466 building permits were granted for the construction,
capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of non-residential buildings
with the total floor space of 407 thousand m2, of which 310 permits
with the intended floor space of 200 thousand m2 were issued for
construction of new non-residential buildings. In its turn, 86 building permits
were issued for construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration
of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total intended floor space of
134 thousand m2, of which 51 permits were granted for construction of
new buildings with the intended floor space of 84 thousand m2.
