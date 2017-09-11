Analytics, Construction, Latvia, Statistics

Latvia: In the 2nd quarter of 2019, construction output grew by 1%

Industrial and Construction Statistics Section Madara Liepiņa, 14.08.2019.
The latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia (CSB) show that, compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, in the 2nd quarter of 2019 construction output1 increased by 1% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Construction output in construction of buildings rose by 4.6%, in specialised construction activities did not change, whereas in civil engineering it dropped by 3.8%.

Output decline in civil engineering was affected by the significant reduction (of 32.4%) in construction of utility projects as well as construction of water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c. (of 13.1%). Output in construction of roads and railways went up by 16.1%.


Compared to the 1st quarter of 2019, in the 2nd quarter of 2019 construction output fell by 1.3% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which specialised construction activities dropped by 5.2%, whereas construction of buildings and civil engineering grew by 7.5% and 3.6%, respectively.





Construction output changes

(as %, at constant prices)

 

1st half of 2019compared to the 1st half of 2018, % (calendar adjusted)

Q2 2019, compared to

Q1 2019

(seasonally adjusted)

Q2 2018

(calendar adjusted)

Total

3.4

-1.3

1.0

Construction of buildings

4.7

7.5

4.6

Civil engineering

-3.4

3.6

-3.8

Construction of roads and railways (incl. bridges)

16.2

7.7

16.1

Construction of utility projects

-16.0

-23.5

-32.4

Construction of other civil engineering projects n.e.c. (water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c.)

-36.3

21.2

-13.1

Specialised construction activities

8.6

-5.2

0.0

Demolition and site preparation

-0.2

-20.8

-33.0

Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities

14.3

-6.7

11.3

Building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.)

1.9

-17.8

-10.7

Other specialised construction activities n.e.c.

5.3

-5.0

 

-1.4

 



Building permits granted2

In the 2nd quarter of 2019, 995 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of residential buildings with the total floor space of 223 thousand m2, of which 743 permits with the intended floor space of 165 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new buildings. Out of the total number, 617 permits were issued for construction of one-dwelling buildings (with intended floor space of 123 thousand m2).


During the period, 466 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of non-residential buildings with the total floor space of 407 thousand m2, of which 310 permits with the intended floor space of 200 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new non-residential buildings. In its turn, 86 building permits were issued for construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total intended floor space of 134 thousand m2, of which 51 permits were granted for construction of new buildings with the intended floor space of 84 thousand m2.




