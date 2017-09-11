Latvia: In the 2nd quarter of 2019, construction output grew by 1%

Industrial and Construction Statistics Section Madara Liepiņa, 14.08.2019.



The latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia (CSB) show that, compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, in the 2nd quarter of 2019 construction output1 increased by 1% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Construction output in construction of buildings rose by 4.6%, in specialised construction activities did not change, whereas in civil engineering it dropped by 3.8%.

Output decline in civil engineering was affected by the significant reduction (of 32.4%) in construction of utility projects as well as construction of water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c. (of 13.1%). Output in construction of roads and railways went up by 16.1%.

Compared to the 1st quarter of 2019, in the 2nd quarter of 2019 construction output fell by 1.3% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which specialised construction activities dropped by 5.2%, whereas construction of buildings and civil engineering grew by 7.5% and 3.6%, respectively.







Construction output changes (as %, at constant prices) 1st half of 2019, compared to the 1st half of 2018, % (calendar adjusted) Q2 2019, compared to Q1 2019 (seasonally adjusted) Q2 2018 (calendar adjusted) Total 3.4 -1.3 1.0 Construction of buildings 4.7 7.5 4.6 Civil engineering -3.4 3.6 -3.8 Construction of roads and railways (incl. bridges) 16.2 7.7 16.1 Construction of utility projects -16.0 -23.5 -32.4 Construction of other civil engineering projects n.e.c. (water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c.) -36.3 21.2 -13.1 Specialised construction activities 8.6 -5.2 0.0 Demolition and site preparation -0.2 -20.8 -33.0 Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities 14.3 -6.7 11.3 Building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.) 1.9 -17.8 -10.7 Other specialised construction activities n.e.c. 5.3 -5.0 -1.4



