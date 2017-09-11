Latvia: Manufacturing kept growing in June

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to June 2018, in June 2019 industrial production output1 grew by 4.4% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices).

Output rise was recorded in electricity and gas supply (of 23.5%; increase was observed in volume of electricity produced in combined heat and power (CHP) plants and gas supply to consumers) as well as in manufacturing (0.8%), while in mining and quarrying there was a drop (of 10.2%).





Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the most significant manufacturing output upturn was registered in manufacture of electrical equipment (of 23.9%), manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (19%), manufacture of paper and paper products (12.9%), as well as repair and installation of machinery and equipment (12%).





The most notable decrease, in turn, was observed in manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (of 12.6%), manufacture of machinery and equipment (11.6%), and manufacture of wearing apparel (10%).





Compared to May 2019, in June 2019 industrial production output grew by 1.6% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Output rise was recorded in electricity and gas supply (of 13.4%), while output in manufacturing as well as mining and quarrying dropped (by 0.6% and 2.5%, respectively).













Changes in industrial production output

(as %, at constant prices)

JAN–JUN 2019 compared to JAN–JUN 2018, (calendar adjusted) Q2 2019, compared to JUN 2019, compared to Q1 2019 (seasonally adjusted) Q2 2018 (calendar adjusted) MAY 2019 (seasonally adjusted) JUN 2018 (calendar adjusted) Total industrial production 0.4 1.1 1.4 1.6 4.4 Mining and quarrying 6.1 -3.0 1.4 -2.5 -10.2 Manufacturing 3.4 -0.6 2.2 -0.6 0.8 Manufacture of food products -0.9 0.7 0.1 0.2 -0.3 Manufacture of beverages 1.4 3.7 2.1 3.7 7.0 Manufacture of textiles 6.2 0.6 7.6 -6.2 4.4 Manufacture of wearing apparel -6.1 8.0 -0.1 -9.8 -10.0 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture 3.3 -5.2 -1.3 5.0 0.5 Manufacture of paper and paper products -2.3 3.6 6.4 5.7 12.9 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 9.1 -3.4 6.5 -2.7 3.0 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products -2.5 -4.2 -9.0 1.9 -12.6 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products -5.7 -1.6 -6.5 -0.5 -6.2 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 13.7 -0.1 13.9 2.5 19.0 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 7.4 -0.8 1.5 -7.3 -7.3 Manufacture of electrical equipment 24.3 9.9 28.2 4.5 23.9 Manufacture of machinery and equipment 6.4 -4.9 1.0 -19.1 -11.6 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 2.5 0.8 0.7 -7.0 -8.5 Manufacture of furniture -7.4 -1.7 -7.3 -6.7 -9.2 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment* 15.6 10.0 16.6 -12.8 12.0 Electricity and gas supply -12.6 6.3 -2.5 13.4 23.5

* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment.