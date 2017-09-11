Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Statistics
Latvia: Manufacturing kept growing in June
Output rise was recorded in electricity and gas supply (of 23.5%; increase was observed in volume of electricity produced in combined heat and power (CHP) plants and gas supply to consumers) as well as in manufacturing (0.8%), while in mining and quarrying there was a drop (of 10.2%).
Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the most significant manufacturing output upturn was registered in manufacture of electrical equipment (of 23.9%), manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (19%), manufacture of paper and paper products (12.9%), as well as repair and installation of machinery and equipment (12%).
The most notable decrease, in turn, was observed in manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (of 12.6%), manufacture of machinery and equipment (11.6%), and manufacture of wearing apparel (10%).
Compared to May 2019, in June 2019 industrial production output grew by 1.6% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Output rise was recorded in electricity and gas supply (of 13.4%), while output in manufacturing as well as mining and quarrying dropped (by 0.6% and 2.5%, respectively).
Changes
in industrial production output
(as %, at constant prices)
|
|
JAN–JUN
2019
compared
to
JAN–JUN
2018,
(calendar
adjusted)
|
Q2
2019,
compared
to
|
JUN
2019,
compared
to
|
Q1 2019
(seasonally
adjusted)
|
Q2 2018
(calendar
adjusted)
|
MAY 2019
(seasonally
adjusted)
|
JUN 2018
(calendar
adjusted)
|
Total industrial production
|
0.4
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
1.6
|
4.4
|
Mining and quarrying
|
6.1
|
-3.0
|
1.4
|
-2.5
|
-10.2
|
Manufacturing
|
3.4
|
-0.6
|
2.2
|
-0.6
|
0.8
|
Manufacture of food products
|
-0.9
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
-0.3
|
Manufacture of beverages
|
1.4
|
3.7
|
2.1
|
3.7
|
7.0
|
Manufacture of textiles
|
6.2
|
0.6
|
7.6
|
-6.2
|
4.4
|
Manufacture of wearing apparel
|
-6.1
|
8.0
|
-0.1
|
-9.8
|
-10.0
|
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and
cork, except furniture
|
3.3
|
-5.2
|
-1.3
|
5.0
|
0.5
|
Manufacture of paper and paper products
|
-2.3
|
3.6
|
6.4
|
5.7
|
12.9
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|
9.1
|
-3.4
|
6.5
|
-2.7
|
3.0
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
-2.5
|
-4.2
|
-9.0
|
1.9
|
-12.6
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
-5.7
|
-1.6
|
-6.5
|
-0.5
|
-6.2
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except
machinery and equipment
|
13.7
|
-0.1
|
13.9
|
2.5
|
19.0
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical
products
|
7.4
|
-0.8
|
1.5
|
-7.3
|
-7.3
|
Manufacture of electrical equipment
|
24.3
|
9.9
|
28.2
|
4.5
|
23.9
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
|
6.4
|
-4.9
|
1.0
|
-19.1
|
-11.6
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
2.5
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
-7.0
|
-8.5
|
Manufacture of furniture
|
-7.4
|
-1.7
|
-7.3
|
-6.7
|
-9.2
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment*
|
15.6
|
10.0
|
16.6
|
-12.8
|
12.0
|
Electricity and gas supply
|
-12.6
|
6.3
|
-2.5
|
13.4
|
23.5
* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats,
repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of
industrial machinery and equipment.
Manufacturing turnover2
Compared to June 2018, in June 2019 manufacturing turnover increased by 1.6% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market went up by 5.2%, while in export it fell by 0.4% (of which drop of 2.5 % in euro area and rise of 1.4% in non-euro area).
Compared to May 2019, in June 2019 manufacturing turnover declined by 1.7% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market rose by 0.7%, whereas in export it went down by 2.9% (of which decline of 9 % in euro area and increase of 2.3% in non-euro area).
Methodological explanations
1 The volume index of industrial production describes changes in the volume of industrial production during the reference period in comparison to the base period. The index is estimated by recalculating the production output indicator at constant prices with the help of producer price indices.
2 The industrial turnover index measures the monthly development of market demand for industrial goods and services. It is calculated at current prices without excluding price influence. Unlike industrial goods that also include unfinished goods and goods in stock, turnover only includes the goods sold and industrial services provided.
