Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Friday, 02.08.2019, 22:58

Latvia: In June, retail trade turnover grew by 2.1%

Matīss Žuravļevs Trade and Services Statistics Section, 02.08.2019.Print version
Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to June 2018, in June 2019 total retail trade turnover rose by 2.1%. Retail trade in food products grew by 0.8 %, retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 3.6 %, and turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel grew by 1.0%.

Compared to June 2018, the most notable turnover growth was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 28.4%), retail sale via stalls and markets (19.4%), and retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (18.1%). The most significant turnover decline, in turn, was registered in retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (of 11.2%) and retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (5.3%).


The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 3.5% (not taking into account calendar influence).




Compared to May, in June 2019 the total retail trade turnover reduced by 0.3% (according to seasonally adjusted data constant prices). Retail trade in food products grew by 0.4%, retail sale of automotive fuel rose by 0.9%, while turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, fell by 1.3%.


Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 4.1%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (3.3%), as well as retail sale via stalls and markets (3.3%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (of 6.8%), retail sale of electrical household appliances (6.8%), and retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (6.6%).


Compared to May, in June 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) declined by 0.8 %.


Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)

 

June 2019 (%), compared to

May 2019

(seasonally adjusted)

June 2018

(calendar adjusted)

Retail trade – total

99.7

102.1

retail sale of food products

100.4

100.8

retail sale of non-food products, total

99.3

102.9

retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating

104.1

128.4

retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores

93.4

99.2

retail sale of electrical household appliances

93.2

100.1

retail sale of hardware, paints and glass

100.1

105.4

retail sale of cultural and recreation goods

95.3

94.7

retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods

93.2

88.8

retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles

98.0

100.1

retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods

103.3

118.1

retail sale via stalls and markets

103.3

119.4

retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

94.7

115.5

retail sale of automotive fuel

100.9

101.0

 





Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 