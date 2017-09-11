Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics
Latvia: In June, retail trade turnover grew by 2.1%
Compared to June 2018, the most notable turnover growth was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 28.4%), retail sale via stalls and markets (19.4%), and retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (18.1%). The most significant turnover decline, in turn, was registered in retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (of 11.2%) and retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (5.3%).
The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 3.5% (not taking into account calendar influence).
Compared to May, in June 2019 the total retail trade turnover reduced by 0.3% (according to seasonally adjusted data constant prices). Retail trade in food products grew by 0.4%, retail sale of automotive fuel rose by 0.9%, while turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, fell by 1.3%.
Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 4.1%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (3.3%), as well as retail sale via stalls and markets (3.3%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (of 6.8%), retail sale of electrical household appliances (6.8%), and retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (6.6%).
Compared to May, in June 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) declined by 0.8 %.
Turnover
indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)
|
|
June 2019
(%), compared to
|
May 2019
(seasonally
adjusted)
|
June 2018
(calendar
adjusted)
|
Retail trade – total
|
99.7
|
102.1
|
retail sale of food products
|
100.4
|
100.8
|
retail sale of non-food products, total
|
99.3
|
102.9
|
retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food
products predominating
|
104.1
|
128.4
|
retail sale of information and communication
equipment in specialised stores
|
93.4
|
99.2
|
retail sale of electrical household appliances
|
93.2
|
100.1
|
retail sale of hardware, paints and glass
|
100.1
|
105.4
|
retail sale of cultural and recreation goods
|
95.3
|
94.7
|
retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods
|
93.2
|
88.8
|
retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles
|
98.0
|
100.1
|
retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods
|
103.3
|
118.1
|
retail sale via stalls and markets
|
103.3
|
119.4
|
retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
94.7
|
115.5
|
retail sale of automotive fuel
|
100.9
|
101.0
