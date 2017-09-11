Latvia: In June, retail trade turnover grew by 2.1%

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to June 2018, in June 2019 total retail trade turnover rose by 2.1%. Retail trade in food products grew by 0.8 %, retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 3.6 %, and turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel grew by 1.0%.

Compared to June 2018, the most notable turnover growth was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 28.4%), retail sale via stalls and markets (19.4%), and retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (18.1%). The most significant turnover decline, in turn, was registered in retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (of 11.2%) and retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (5.3%).





The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 3.5% (not taking into account calendar influence).













Compared to May, in June 2019 the total retail trade turnover reduced by 0.3% (according to seasonally adjusted data constant prices). Retail trade in food products grew by 0.4%, retail sale of automotive fuel rose by 0.9%, while turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, fell by 1.3%.





Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 4.1%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (3.3%), as well as retail sale via stalls and markets (3.3%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (of 6.8%), retail sale of electrical household appliances (6.8%), and retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (6.6%).





Compared to May, in June 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) declined by 0.8 %.





Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity

(at constant prices)